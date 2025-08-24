Stephen Peacocke and Bonnie Sveen set to return to Home And Away in 2026!

This is not a drill.

Home And Away favourites Stephen Peacocke and Bonnie Sveen will reprise their roles as on screen couple Brax and Ricky.

The Seven Network announced that the pair will be part of storylines set to be filmed in Western Australia this October, with the episodes to air in 2026.

“It’s an absolute joy to have Steve and Bonnie back with us for this epic event,” says Seven’s Director of Content, Scripted, Julie McGauran.

Stephen Peacocke is thrilled to be taking on the role of Brax once again (Credit: Channel Seven)

“They’ve each left such a mark on Home and Away, both on screen and behind the scenes, and their return after a decade is sure to make the fans very happy. Questions of what Brax and Ricky’s life is like now and how things might have changed for them, will be answered. And of course, there’s plenty of surprises along the way.”

It’s been 10 years since Brax and Ricky left Summer Bay, but Stephen Peacocke and Bonnie Sveen are more excited than ever to re-join the show and repirse these iconic roles that captured fans of the drama.

Bonnie Sveen will reprise her role as Ricky (Credit: Channel Seven)

“When the producers asked if I’d revisit Brax, it felt like a fun opportunity – and one I think the audience will really enjoy,” Stephen Peacocke says.

Bonnie Sveen adds: “Exploring where Ricky and Brax are now, 10 years on, will make for a very special and compelling storyline – and I can’t wait for our WA filming adventure.”

