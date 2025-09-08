Home and Away Spoilers: David investigates his wife’s case

Desperate to unite his broken family, Sergeant David Langham reopens his dead wife’s case in the hope of finding closure in Home and Away. But is he also opening old wounds?
This week in Home And Away, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is at a loss. His two daughters, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) and Jo (Maddison Brown), refuse to get along, each of them blaming the other for their family’s issues.
But the truth is that they’ve never found closure after the tragic death of their mother.
And neither has David – the weight of losing his wife and trying to keep his daughters safe is all he thinks about.
“It has fractured her family,” Maddison tells TV WEEK. “Jo feels such guilt.”
Unfortunately for Jo, who was driving the car on the night of her mother’s fatal accident, she bears the added burden of PTSD and memory loss.
At times, she experiences flashbacks but they’re too vague to piece together. Lacey, however, blames her – because who else knows what happened that night?
“Jo has PTSD from the accident and can’t remember what happened. However, the police report finds Jo is not at fault for the accident,” Maddison tells TV WEEK.
“In Lacey’s grief, she finds it hard to accept this ambiguity. She’s angry and wants someone to blame – and the easiest target is the person who was driving the car.”
Although he truly believes Jo is innocent, it’s a question David has wondered about for years. Now, he wants to find out for sure.
With permission from Jo and Lacey, David bravely reopens his wife’s file, searching for clues he might have missed in his grief.
He soon discovers there is no record of who called for emergency services. Chasing it up, he discovers it was Jo who called.
Does Jo know more than she’s letting on? Or will this clue lead to something else?
Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven