Home and Away Spoilers: David investigates his wife’s case

Desperate to unite his broken family, Sergeant David Langham reopens his dead wife’s case in the hope of finding closure in Home and Away. But is he also opening old wounds?

Advertisement

This week in Home And Away, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is at a loss. His two daughters, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) and Jo (Maddison Brown), refuse to get along, each of them blaming the other for their family’s issues.

But the truth is that they’ve never found closure after the tragic death of their mother.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Thoe (Matt Evans) lends some support to David. (Credit: Channel Seven)

And neither has David – the weight of losing his wife and trying to keep his daughters safe is all he thinks about.

Advertisement

“It has fractured her family,” Maddison tells TV WEEK. “Jo feels such guilt.”

Unfortunately for Jo, who was driving the car on the night of her mother’s fatal accident, she bears the added burden of PTSD and memory loss.

Jo begins to have flashbacks to the night of the accident. What will she remember? (Credit: Channel Seven)

At times, she experiences flashbacks but they’re too vague to piece together. Lacey, however, blames her – because who else knows what happened that night?

Advertisement

“Jo has PTSD from the accident and can’t remember what happened. However, the police report finds Jo is not at fault for the accident,” Maddison tells TV WEEK.

“In Lacey’s grief, she finds it hard to accept this ambiguity. She’s angry and wants someone to blame – and the easiest target is the person who was driving the car.”

Lacey leans on her boyfriend Theo for advice. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Although he truly believes Jo is innocent, it’s a question David has wondered about for years. Now, he wants to find out for sure.

Advertisement

With permission from Jo and Lacey, David bravely reopens his wife’s file, searching for clues he might have missed in his grief.

He soon discovers there is no record of who called for emergency services. Chasing it up, he discovers it was Jo who called.

Does Jo know more than she’s letting on? Or will this clue lead to something else?

Advertisement

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.