Home and Away spoilers: Tensions erupt between Lacey and Jo

They’ve avoided each other for weeks. But, in a shocking display of emotion, Lacey and Jo finally air their grievances – which results in a fight at the Surf Club!

In recent episodes of Home And Away the sisters discovered that their father, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), sold the family home and wants to share the profits with them. But Lacey (Sophea Pennington) is furious – that house held memories of their late mother and, without them, she feels lost.

Meanwhile, Jo (Maddison Brown) is staying silent about the issue, still feeling the guilt of her mother’s death. While she can’t piece it all together, Jo is plagued by flashbacks from the night of the accident.

“Jo has been through a lot, losing her mum. She experiences panic attacks and flashbacks as part of her ongoing PTSD from the accident,” Maddison tells TV WEEK. “She tries to put on a brave face, even when she is struggling inside.”

After declining the offer of $100,000 from her father, Lacey reveals that all she wants is her mother’s eternity ring. Unfortunately, Jo already has it and refuses to give it up.

When the sisters run into each other at the Surf Club, their disagreement over the ring quickly escalates and Lacey blurts out that Jo is responsible for their mother’s death. The words sting Jo, who already holds blame, and she replies with a slap to Lacey’s face!

“Sophea and I get along so well in real life, so it’s always funny when we have to fight each other,” Maddison shares. “But Lacey is angry and looking for someone to blame. The easiest person to blame is Jo.”

As the sisters brawl in the Surf Club, Tane (Ethan Browne) and Theo (Matt Evans) rush to pull them apart. Lacey angrily retreats while Jo flees, bursting into tears on the beach. Tane eventually finds her and gently asks what’s going on.

In a heartbreaking moment, Jo reveals what happened on the night of her mother’s death. Is she truly responsible?

Also This Week…

For decades, Leah and Irene have shared everything. They’ve lived through happiness and heartbreak, never leaving each other’s side. But, in the wake of Irene’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, the friends and business partners have to face reality – for Irene, that means handing over her share of the Diner.

With the paperwork in front of them, Irene (Lynne McGranger) assures Leah (Ada Nicodemou) that this is the right thing to do. Leah nods and bravely signs the documents. But later, at the Diner, Leah’s thoughts consume her: how can she do this without her friend?

As she takes in the uncertainty of the future, and what it means for Irene, Leah is overcome with emotion and breaks down in tears.

