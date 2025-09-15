Home and Away Spoilers: Jo relives the night of the car accident

This week in Home and Away, Jo faces her trauma by undergoing hypnotherapy. But will it help or hurt her healing?

Unable to remember the accident that caused her mother’s death, Jo has long feared she could be at fault. But, if she isn’t, the real killer is still out there and Jo could hold the key to finding them.

At the police station, Jo (Maddison Brown) visits her father, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), under the guise of bringing him lunch.

“The clever cop isn’t fooled by her polite visit and asks what’s wrong. Jo reveals that she’s considering hypnotherapy to recall the car accident that injured her and killed her mother. What if she was at fault?

Jo is desperate to understand what happened that day… [but] David is wary of hypnotherapy, as it may bring up the trauma of that day for Jo,” Jeremy, 51, tells TV WEEK.

“She already suffers from PTSD and has panic attacks. Will this trigger that even more?”

David worries for his daughter. (Credit: Channel Seven)

A dad and his daughters

It’s a conflicting feeling for David, who worries how this will impact his daughter, while also hoping it will help resolve the tension between Jo and his other daughter, Lacey (Sophea Pennington), who blames Jo for the accident.

“David supports and loves Jo and will do everything he can to help her move on from this tragedy,” Jeremy explains of his character’s emotional state.

“Meanwhile, Lacey sees this [memory loss] as the opportunity to justify her actions and her distrust of Jo and her opinion of what happened that day.”

Jo is comforted by hypnotherapist Amelia before she begins. (Credit: Channel Seven)

A Prime Suspect

Resolute in her decision, Jo and David set up a meeting with Amelia (Megan O’Connell), a hypnotherapist recommended by Dr Bree (Juliet Godwin).

Jo is scared, but requests to do it at the police station where David can sit in. With Amelia’s assurance that Jo will have complete control, David watches with caution as his daughter goes under…

In Jo’s mind, she sees a garden and a young version of herself being pushed on a swing, before, eventually, the jarring visual of the car accident.

Jo remembers everything – and it could lead to her mother’s killer. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Jo twists uncomfortably in her seat as the memories come flooding back – another car coming towards them at high speed, Jo swerving off the road and a grey Mercedes with a distinct number plate in view…

Jo wakes and it’s clear – the accident wasn’t her fault, and they have their first real lead.

Who caused the accident?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven

