Want to win $5000 worth of tacos?!

If you love tacos (and honestly, who doesn’t?) this competition could be the best news you’ve had all day.
Mexican food chain Zambrero is giving away $5,000 worth of tacos* (and unlimited bragging rights) – but to win, you need to be, shall we say… handy?
With the launch of the Fat Taco, Zambrero is on the hunt for the official Face (and, er, Hands) of the mighty meal – and will hand the winner $5,000 worth of tacos* to go with the title.
The Fat Taco
But why the need for such big hands, you might ask?
Well, the Fat Taco is the thickest taco developed since Dr Sam Prince founded Zambrero in 2005, and is stacked with your choice of protein, pickled red onion and sour cream.
Yum!
To celebrate this delish dish, bursting with flavour, Zambrero wants to find the Australian whose mitts are bigger than the rest, and bestow upon them a title no Australian has ever held!
“We considered filling the role internally, but after an audit of the Zambrero team’s hands, we had to admit we simply weren’t up to the task,” says Zambrero CEO Daryl McCormack.
“Somewhere out there is an XXL-gloved Australian whose hands were made for this moment – and we will not rest until those hands are wrapped around a Fat Taco.”
Big hand energy
So, reckon your mitts are mighty enough to take home the title of Australia’s Biggest Hands (and a whole lotta tacos)?
All you have to do is measure up and snap a photo flat against a ruler, measuring tape or Zambrero’s official measurement sheet (available at zambrero.com.au/biggest-hands) – and upload the pic, along with your details, at the same address.
Oh, and if your hands lean more petite than giant? You can still be in the running to win $500 cash if you have that Big Hand Energy!
Think: the friend who carries an entire round of drinks without spilling a drop, the parent who carries every single shopping bag in from the car (plus a baby!) in one trip, or the handy hubby who opens every jar on the first try, every single time.
How to enter
To put their hand up for consideration, Aussies simply need to measure up and snap a photo.
Place a hand flat against a ruler, measuring tape or Zambrero’s official measurement sheet – available at zambrero.com.au/biggest-hands – and upload the photo along with your details at the same address.
Hands are measured from the tip of the middle finger to the base of the palm, where the hand meets the wrist. Stretching is grounds for disqualification, and honestly, shame on you for considering it.
To enter the running for the Big Hand Energy title, keep an eye on Zambrero’s Instagram and TikTok, where Aussies can nominate themselves, or the big-handed hero in their life, by commenting on Zambrero’s official Big Hand Energy post and telling us why they deserve it.
The search is open until 23:59 on August 4, 2026, with Australia’s Biggest Hands – and the recipient of the ‘Big Hand Energy’ title – revealed on August 12, 2026.
No purchase necessary. One entry per person. Full T&Cs at zambrero.com.au/biggest-hands