Want to win $5000 worth of tacos?!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If you love tacos (and honestly, who doesn’t?) this competition could be the best news you’ve had all day.

Advertisement

Mexican food chain Zambrero is giving away $5,000 worth of tacos* (and unlimited bragging rights) – but to win, you need to be, shall we say… handy?

With the launch of the Fat Taco, Zambrero is on the hunt for the official Face (and, er, Hands) of the mighty meal – and will hand the winner $5,000 worth of tacos* to go with the title.

The Fat Taco

But why the need for such big hands, you might ask?

Advertisement

Well, the Fat Taco is the thickest taco developed since Dr Sam Prince founded Zambrero in 2005, and is stacked with your choice of protein, pickled red onion and sour cream.

Yum!

To celebrate this delish dish, bursting with flavour, Zambrero wants to find the Australian whose mitts are bigger than the rest, and bestow upon them a title no Australian has ever held!

Advertisement

“We considered filling the role internally, but after an audit of the Zambrero team’s hands, we had to admit we simply weren’t up to the task,” says Zambrero CEO Daryl McCormack.

“Somewhere out there is an XXL-gloved Australian whose hands were made for this moment – and we will not rest until those hands are wrapped around a Fat Taco.”

Big hand energy

So, reckon your mitts are mighty enough to take home the title of Australia’s Biggest Hands (and a whole lotta tacos)?

All you have to do is measure up and snap a photo flat against a ruler, measuring tape or Zambrero’s official measurement sheet (available at zambrero.com.au/biggest-hands) – and upload the pic, along with your details, at the same address.

Advertisement

Oh, and if your hands lean more petite than giant? You can still be in the running to win $500 cash if you have that Big Hand Energy!

Think: the friend who carries an entire round of drinks without spilling a drop, the parent who carries every single shopping bag in from the car (plus a baby!) in one trip, or the handy hubby who opens every jar on the first try, every single time.

How to enter

To put their hand up for consideration, Aussies simply need to measure up and snap a photo.

Advertisement

Place a hand flat against a ruler, measuring tape or Zambrero’s official measurement sheet – available at zambrero.com.au/biggest-hands – and upload the photo along with your details at the same address.

Hands are measured from the tip of the middle finger to the base of the palm, where the hand meets the wrist. Stretching is grounds for disqualification, and honestly, shame on you for considering it.

To enter the running for the Big Hand Energy title, keep an eye on Zambrero’s Instagram and TikTok, where Aussies can nominate themselves, or the big-handed hero in their life, by commenting on Zambrero’s official Big Hand Energy post and telling us why they deserve it.

The search is open until 23:59 on August 4, 2026, with Australia’s Biggest Hands – and the recipient of the ‘Big Hand Energy’ title – revealed on August 12, 2026.

Advertisement

No purchase necessary. One entry per person. Full T&Cs at zambrero.com.au/biggest-hands

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By clicking sign up you acknowledge that you've read and agreed

to the Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.