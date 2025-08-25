Home and Away Spoilers: Bree is attacked by a patient!

Life is spiralling out of control for the good doctor of Summer Bay. In Home and Away this week, Bree is attacked!

After discovering that her boyfriend, Remi, cheated on her, Bree has been forced to reconcile to life without him – and a bunch of rowdy new house mates. Now her life hangs in the balance.

Bree (Juliet Godwin) and Jo (Maddison Brown) are juggling a busy day of work at the hospital when an agitated patient rolls in, seemingly high on drugs. Jo tries to assess his condition.

But the patient, Bart, is unruly and aggressive, and Bree, clearly rattled, steps in to protect Jo.

Bree tries to control the precarious situation. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Juliet tells TV WEEK: “When Bart is combative, this automatically puts Bree on high alert. She’s dealt with patients like this before and knows their behaviour can turn nasty in an instant.

She has to navigate giving him the treatment he has the right to, while still managing his mood and protecting her staff.”

Bree moves Bart to a private ward for everyone’s safety and calls security. Her adrenaline is pumping as she desperately tries to calm his erratic behaviour.

Danger escalates as Bree struggles with Bart. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Bree’s in fight or flight mode, and Bart goes into attack mode. In their struggle he manages to get his hands on a pair of surgical scissors and stabs the doctor in her side.

It’s a terrifying situation, says Juliet. “As Bree bleeds out, she’s in pain and struggling to breathe. She tries to move as far as she can from Bart, but her injuries are too severe and she slides down against the wall.”

Nearby staff rush to help and Jo tries to calm her as Bree, not used to being a patient, attempts to diagnose her own symptoms. But her breath is laboured and the clock is ticking….

Bree retreats after being stabbed and collapses against the wall. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Bree’s life is in serious danger, Juliet warns. “She’s struggling to breathe with a punctured lung. As Levi and Jo make their assessment this just aggravates her more – being a doctor she understands everything they are saying.

“Blood is pooling in her lung and, unless Levi can fix it quick, Bree knows she may not survive.”

Also This Week…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay this week Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Tane (Ethan Browne) are dealing with emotional trauma of their own.

It’s clear they won’t ever get back together as a couple, and living together for baby Archie’s sake is only making that worse for Harper, who still pines for Tane.

Harper and Tane are at a crossroads with their living situation. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As she watches him play with Archie on the sofa, she knows with sadness that the family unit she desperately hoped for is no longer possible.

How will they move forward as parents, and as friends?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday on Channel Seven

