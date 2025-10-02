Home and Away’s Matt Evans on Theo’s shock death and what comes next

It’s been an incredibly bittersweet week for the Summer Bay residents on Home and Away.

Everyone was on a high following Cash (Nicolas Cartwright) and Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) gorgeous wedding. But things took a devastating turn when Theo (Matt Evans) left the wedding reception early to help his girlfriend, Lacey (Sophea Pennington), on a risky mission to make Councillor Craig Wendell (Justin Smith) admit that he was behind her mother’s death.

After a tense meeting on the side of a deserted road, Lacey manages to get Craig to agree to go to the police, but as she turns her back to walk away, Craig gets behind the wheel, puts his foot on the gas, and attempts to run her down.

Somehow, Theo manages to push her out of the way just in time, absorbing the brunt of the impact and tragically passing away in Lacey’s arms.

For Matt Evans, who plays Theo, bringing the storyline to life was surreal.

“It was truly a wave of emotions,” Matt tells TV WEEK.

“It was really sad because when I finished my scene, I then had to sit there and watch the following scene, which was all the other characters reacting to Theo’s death and crying. Just watching all of these beautiful performances really affected me in that way.

“It was quite sad, but it was nice to really feel that sadness of parting ways.”

Matt Evans has portrayed Theo since 2021. (Image: Supplied)

Matt has portrayed Leah’s nephew Theo on the show since 2021. While we’ve all watched Theo grow up on screen, the 29-year-old says that his four years on the Home and Away set has helped him grow as a person, too.

“Work ethic is a really big thing. We work really hard here and I have so much respect for everyone who works here because you really do go, go go,” he explains.

“My time on the show has also really helped to develop my emotional intelligence. Just being on set around actors and having a character go down all these different avenues of life really helped me on my own personal growth journey and create a deeper level of humility and understanding of other people as well.”

While Matt jokes that the hardest thing about walking in Theo’s shoes were the skater boy-esque Vans he wore every scene (“They gave me blisters!”), he admits that his character was a bit of a struggle to embody at the beginning.

“When I first joined the show, Theo was quite young and facing all of these challenges and it can be difficult to play someone younger than you,” Matt shares.

“We were eventually able to grow him up as the show went along and he became easier for me to play”.

“As one door closes, another one opens”. (Image: Matt Evans / Instagram)

Admittedly, Matt says that ending his stint on Home and Away is bittersweet.

“I feel like the door has closed for one chapter and the doors are opening for the next one,” Matt shares.

“It’s that mixed feeling of saying goodbye to one thing but feeling excited for the next. I’m just really proud that I’m not living my life through fear.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Matt! (Image: TV WEEK)

As for what’s next for Matt? Despite being a talented musician, he’s keen to stay in front of the camera as much as possible.

“I’m back to auditioning again which is so much fun,” he says excitedly.

“I’ve been auditioning for everything I can get my hands on. I think the great thing with acting is that whatever story you’re meant to tell is going to be the story that finds you. You don’t know what it is until it presents itself to you. And I’m just really excited for that.

You can watch Home and Away on Seven or 7Plus or stay up to date with Matt Evans HERE.

