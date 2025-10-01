Behind the scenes of Cash & Eden’s Home And Away wedding: ‘We shot this in the rain for you’

There are a lot of ups and downs in Summer Bay, but nothing brings the cast — and audiences at home — more joy than a Home and Away wedding.

This week, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) tied the knot in a beautiful garden ceremony. It was a stunning episode which saw the whole cast dressed in their finest suits and frocks to bring the special on-screen moment to our screens.

But now that their characters have brought the special day to light, the beloved actors have shared some cheeky behind-the-scenes moments from shooting the episode.

Before the episode aired, Home and Away gave us a cheeky peek at the wedding venue, Wallawong House, located in NSW’s Hunter Valley. The video showed Nicholas and Stephanie walking through the set for the very first time.

“Welcome to Eden and Cash’s wedding. It’s raining. I’ve got to get inside because of my hair. I hope you enjoy the episode,” Stephanie quips.

You can check it out below.

After the episode went to air, Nicholas took to Instagram to share that the cast and crew shot the whole episode whilst battling the weather.

“We shot tonight’s episode in the rain for you. We hope you love it. It is a testament to our crew and the amount of time we all spend working together,” he wrote.

“It would have been an achievement to shoot this in perfect weather. Ian Watson (our director) had a plan, and we all executed our roles. I’m so proud of being a part of this team.”

He ended his heartfelt caption with a cheeky: “Also someone dies”. You can read more about the diabolical twist he’s referring to HERE.

While the rain made it more challenging for the cast and crew, it certainly didn’t bring down the vibes. In between scenes, Stephanie and her co-star Tammy MacIntosh couldn’t help but get their groove on.

Meanwhile, Ada Nicodemou took to socials to share the perspective as an on-screen guest.

After all, her character, Leah, has had more than five weddings, so it was nice for her to take a seat as the nuptials unfold.

Always the bride, never the… guest. (Image: Ada Nicodemou / Instagram) Home and Away cast members Matt Evans, Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart. (Image: Ada Nicodemou / Instagram)

Along with some beautiful behind-the-scenes pics, Ada carried out some interviews with her co-stars.

“Are you guys enjoying it?” she asked Stephanie and Nicholas.

“We’re loving it. We had to really fight hard for this because usually its one wedding per year for Ada in the show so to get another character’s wedding was difficult,” he joked.

All in all, while the rain may have been a dampener on the day, the cast and crew seemed to have a great time whilst creating a beautiful episode.

You can tune into Home and Away on Seven or 7Plus.

