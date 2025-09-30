Home and Away spoilers: Which fan-favourite character dies?

With great happiness comes unimaginable heartache this week as one of Home And Away’s favourites will meet a tragic end. The question is: who?

In upcoming episodes, multiple characters will face obstacles that could see them come into harm’s way.

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) is grappling with a health scare after discovering she is pregnant. On the day before Cash and Eden’s wedding the expectant mum begins to bleed and is rushed to hospital. Will she and the baby be OK?

Between the wedding and his high-stress job, there’s a lot on Cash’s plate. (Image: Home and Away) Mack is reeling with her pregnancy news. (Image: Home and Away)

Elsewhere, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is inching closer to discovering the truth about his wife’s death. All signs point to Councillor Craig Wendell (Justin Smith), but the cop is struggling to find proof and pushing the matter could see him lose his job…

“This investigation definitely challenges David and his moral code,” Jeremy tells TV WEEK. “He is told to back off by his superiors… but will he?”

Reckless and impatient, David’s daughter Lacey (Sophea Pennington) is keen to speed up the process by calling Wendell’s bluff in a threatening phone call. Lacey chooses not to attend the wedding, instead planning a risky mission.

“She wants closure. She wants the truth, not revenge,” Sophea explains of her character’s actions. “She wants justice for her mum and a reason.”

In doing so, she inadvertently causes an argument between Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and nephew Theo (Matt Evans), who wants to leave the wedding reception to help his girlfriend get to the bottom of the case.

Angry at Lacey’s constant persuasion of Theo, Leah and Justin (James Stewart) are hellbent on protecting him at all costs. But their commitment may see them get caught in the crossfire.

And, as for the newlyweds, the unfolding drama will force Cash to again choose between Eden and the job – a dilemma that has constantly plagued their relationship. Will the policeman save the day or say goodbye?

This is one episode not to be missed.

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

