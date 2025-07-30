Home and Away has a new filming location for the first time in 36 years

Home and Away is leaving Summer Bay for the first time in almost four decades.

Advertisement

The show has been exclusively filmed in Sydney’s Palm Beach for 36 years but this year the production is moving to Perth, and regional Western Australia, to capture an exciting new storyline.

The producers are working with Tourism Western Australia to showcase the region’s most stunning places to visit from cosmopolitan Perth, to the red desert, to the rugged WA beaches.

“Our cast and crew are beyond excited to be filming in Western Australia — a first for Home and Away,” Home and Away Series Producer, Lucy Addario, said in a statement.

“Its awe-inspiring beauty, diverse landscapes and sheer scale make it the perfect backdrop for this huge storyline,” she continued. “Working with the Tourism Western Australia team has been an absolute joy and we can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with WA like we have.”

Advertisement

Credit: Instagram.

Filming will take place in October with the special episodes expected to hit our TV screens in the new year.

“From Summer Bay to WA, we are thrilled to welcome one of Australia’s most iconic television shows to our state,” WA Tourism Minister Reece Whitby said in a statement.

“Home and Away has been a staple of Australian television for close to 40 years, and this special WA storyline presents a great opportunity to showcase the state to millions of viewers across the country and around the world.

Advertisement

“When our pristine coastline and diverse tourism experiences are broadcast to homes across the country and overseas next year, we encourage viewers to come and see these spectacular locations for themselves.”

The news comes just months after it was announced that Lynne McGregor, the actress who plays longtime Summer Bay resident Irene Roberts, would be leaving the show this year.

“After almost 33 years in my dream role and working everyday with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it’s bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life,” she said in a statement released by Channel 7 at the time.

Credit: Instagram.

Advertisement

“I am forever grateful to the best production crew in the world and to our genius writers — whose doors are always open — for everything they have done for Irene over the past 33-odd years, and I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay. Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support.”

Speaking to Woman’s Day in April, Lynne said she was looking forward to taking on more theatre roles when her schedule frees up.

“Doing Grandparents Club last year really solidified my decision to leave Home And Away as well,” she said. “I am very excited to do more theatre and just be able to do more in general.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.