Former Home And Away star Alea O’Shea reveals devastating diagnosis at just 25 years old

Former Home and Away star Alea O’Shea has revealed that she has been diagnosed with brain cancer at just 25 years old.

Taking to TikTok over the weekend, the actor turned social media creator shared the sad news.

“This is a video I obviously thought I’d never have to make, but I’ve recently been diagnosed with brain cancer,” O’Shea shared, explaining that it has been a “crazy few weeks” since a biopsy in November confirmed her diagnosis.

@alea_oshea a little update. a journey ahead but thankful and grateful for what's in my control 🫶

Sitting on her bed in the video, O’Shea explained that she wanted to be transparent about what she was going through so she could try and maintain a sense of normalcy throughout her treatment.

“I’m choosing to be open and honest about this online, because I want to live my life as normally as possible while I’m fighting this,” she explained.

Alea is a talented content creator and video editor. (Image: Instagram)

O’Shea went on to detail how she’d first realised something was awry with her health.

“About six weeks ago, I noticed that my smile was a little uneven and it felt harder to talk,” she said.

“I had a few migraines but nothing scary. Then, while I was recently in LA, I lost feeling in two of my fingers which then crept into my wrist, and then my toe.”

O’Shea explained that she brushed off what she was experiencing as a pinched nerve. She went to her physio for treatment but he quickly sent her for a brain scan.

“That’s how we found it,” she explains.

O’Shea explained that while she’s having issues with her hand mobility, she is lucky that the cancer is in a spot in her brain which won’t affect her personality. As for what’s next, the 25-year-old explained that she’s set to have surgery and treatment but in the meantime, she’ll be creating content.

“Thank you for staying through this chapter,” O’Shea told her followers.

“This isn’t gonna become my whole personality, it’s just another part of my story and if it can bring some perspective, comfort or positivity to other people going through it while I am going through it, it’s all I could ever want.”

O’Shea first appeared on Home and Away in 2011, playing Darcy Callahan, the daughter of Heath Braxton (Dan Ewing) and Tegan Callahan (Saskia Burmeister. She played Darcy until 2014, and then returned for a period of time between 2016 to 2017.

Since then, O’Shea has turned to social media where she creates beautifully edited videos on fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She currently has more than 123,000 followers on TikTok and 154,000 on Instagram.

