Home Entertainment

Love Island’s Jotham breaks his silence on Gabby’s viral TikTok claims

Jotham sets the record straight.
Lucy Croke Profile

With Love Island Australia heating up on-screen, the off-screen drama is somehow even wilder, and a viral TikTok of Gabby has thrown Jotham straight into the centre of the storm. 

In the now-infamous clip — which currently has more than 2.5 millions views — Gabby claims Jotham had a girlfriend while filming, shocking fans and fuelling rumours across social media. But according to professional NFL player Jotham the claim is not only false, but deeply disappointing. 

“Right before she’d done that, she was copping a lot of hate from the public,” Jotham, 22, exclusively tells TV WEEK.

“I reached out just to say, ‘Hey, are you doing well?’ We came on good terms. But I think there were always a bit of harsh feelings. She heard a whiff of some little rumour and decided to escalate it… it is a bit disappointing and unfortunate.” 

So… did he have a girlfriend? Jotham says absolutely not — but he was dating. 

“It’s not true,” he declares.

“I was definitely talking to someone before the villa – to a few people. Some I was seeing more than others. But it was pretty much just that. I barely even went on dates. I haven’t really been much of a dater on the outside. I don’t do dinner dates.” 

Jotham and Gabby have been together in the villa since Gabby entered as a bombshell on day three. (Image: Love Island Australia / Instagram)
When he saw the TikTok of Gabby’s claims, Jotham reached out privately, but the conversation didn’t exactly smooth things over. 

“I wanted to give her the opportunity to apologise,” Jotham explains.

“I said I was disappointed, especially when we were on good terms. She explained how she’d been going through a tough time, she was drunk, and she didn’t know what she was saying and that she’d been hounded. In the whole message, there just wasn’t a sorry, so that’s where we’ve left it.” 

Jotham says this has been one of many speedbumps between the two since filming wrapped.  

“There’s been a lot of drama ensuing between me and her,” he reveals.

“I’ve honestly started to become prepared with the drama between me and Gabby, it has been ongoing since coming out of the villa.” 

Jotham really vibed with new bombshell Jaide during Hotel Amour. (Image: Love Island / Nine)
With Jotham and Gabby’s relationships playing out on screens as we speak, it looks like this Love Island saga is far from over.

Tune in on 9Now to watch all the drama unfold!

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

