Love Island’s Mick Maio spills on his high-profile break up & which iconic Aussie celeb he’s partied with

Mick Maio is serving laughs and omelette’s on the latest season of Love Island Australia, but it isn’t his first time entertaining a large audience.

The 27-year-old creative director from Melbourne, Victoria moved to Los Angeles, USA at 18 to chase a modelling career, but when he saw club promoters looking after celebrities and making lots of money while doing so, he thought it could be something he could put his own spin on in Australia.

When he did, he inadvertently inserted himself into some of the countries most high-brow cliques and eventually found himself mingling with none other than Aussie cricketing legend, Shane Warne.

“I looked after Shane Warne back in the day,” he tells TV WEEK. “Going back to his house, playing poker and stuff after a night, that was really awesome, he’s an Aussie icon.”

Running elite events under the banner Champagne Lyla, Mick has not just rubbed shoulders with Australian cricket royalty, but international musicians too.

“When 50 Cent came, I had to control the whole crowd for the party,” Mick recalls. “We only had 300 people there on a Thursday night and when 50 Cent performed for us, he was only meant to do 15 minutes.

“He ended up playing for an hour because he’s said it was the best crowd he’d ever seen.”

Rapper 50 Cent. (Image: Getty) Shane Warne. (Image: Getty)

Micks quest for love on popular reality series Love Island has come after a messy and public breakup from ex-girlfriend and fellow influencer Jasmine Tavares – which even played out on TikTok.

“A lot of things happened [in that relationship],” he reveals.

“It’s difficult when you do my job to keep a secure relationship. At times it’s hard both ways. You’ve got this beautiful girl who’s got the world at her feet – things get in the way.”

It’s also because of that relationship that self-proclaimed “Slick Mick” made a choice not so on brand for the party playboy – to be celibate.

“I really loved my ex-girlfriend a lot,” Mick admits. “So when she left me, I was really upset about it. I just took a bit of time to work on myself as cliché as that sounds. Something needed to change. I realised, ’Do I need a woman in my life right now? Do I get fulfillment from little one-night flings?’ Not really. I thought, ‘Until I find someone that’s on my level then it’s probably not worth it for me.’

“I had my fun when I was younger and I’m getting older now – I just want to settle down with a lovely lady and live life happily ever after.”

Mick came into the Love Island villa as a bombshell. (Image: Love Island / Nine)

That happily ever includes a couple of boys he can kick the footy around with and teach how to cook – another passion he is chasing now that he is blowing up on screens for being the hilarious villa chef.

“There’s a plan to do a YouTube channel where I do 10-minute episodes and I get famous people on and interview them,” he explains. “Like a podcast, but we are cooking together.”

And if anyone is wondering where the infamous omelette went when Islander Yana broke down over her ex Kye entering the villa (IYKYK)? Mick’s nemesis Cooper ate it.

“He said it was a bit salty,” Mick says with a laugh. “He wouldn’t know; he doesn’t have good taste. I think he was dipping it in tomato sauce; he’s that kind of guy.”

You can watch Love Island on 9Now.

