MKR’s most emotional episode yet: Why Golden couldn’t stop the tears

It’s one of the most emotion-filled episodes of My Kitchen Rules to date. Nurse friends Mary and Golden host their instant restaurant, Aming Kusina, and Golden can’t hold back the tears as she cooks an entrée she grew up eating in the Philippines.

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“I don’t know why we were so emotional,” Golden tells TV WEEK.

“I think because we were away from our kids. That actually broke us… well, especially me.”

“Don’t worry, I think it worked in our favour,” Mary laughs. “My husband was like, ‘Good job, Golden, for crying!’”

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Mary and Golden have been friends since they met while studying nursing in 2004. They moved to Australia in 2012 and, although it was tough at first – “we cried at the same time” – they’re both glad they came.

“I always said that I was going to marry someone who’s blond with blue eyes, because that’s what we see on TV, and I’m always like, ‘Well, they’re very handsome,’” Mary says.

“And then, I got my tall, blond, blue-eyed guy!”

Golden is a single mum – “I did manifest it when I was 17 years old. I actually said I wanted to be a single mum to a boy,” – and she doesn’t know if she’s looking for a partner.

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“But I’m looking for her!” Mary says.

“I’m her wing woman, any time of the day.”

You can watch MKR on Seven or 7Plus.

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