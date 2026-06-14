Home and Away spoilers: Eden drops a bombshell on Cash

The boys in blue are having a rough week on Home and Away. And now it’s about to get even worse.

Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) remains in a critical but stable condition after he was accidentally shot by his recruit, Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach), during a heated confrontation with a suspected criminal.

Meanwhile, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is at a crossroads in his marriage to Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) when she declares she doesn’t want children and she’s ready to make the decision permanent.

Richie faces the consequences of shooting David

David nearly lost his life. (Credit: Channel Seven)

At the hospital, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) and Jo (Maddison Brown) rally around their father who, despite being stable, isn’t out of the woods.

“It’s touch and go if he’ll make it,” Jeremy tells TV WEEK. “This is obviously deeply traumatic for Jo and Lacey, who already lost their mother.”

Richie, meanwhile, is racked with guilt. He shot his superior officer! And, regardless of what happens at the police hearing, he’s already caused irreparable damage.

Lacey and Jo were terrified they’d lose their father. (Credit: Channel Seven)

On the advice of girlfriend Abigail (Hailey Pinto), Richie visits David in hospital. Semi-conscious and hooked up to a heart monitor, he’s a frightening sight – and it’s a sight Richie knows he caused.

When David realises who has arrived, the trauma of the shooting resurfaces and his condition deteriorates. Lacey warns Richie to get out – or else.

Richie has to face the consequences after he shot David. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The next day Richie awaits his fate at the hearing. In private, he lets out his sorrow in an emotional conversation with Abigail before telling her he needs some space. It’s over between them. It’s a crushing blow for Abigail who thought she’d finally met her person.

“Abigail is one of the first people in town to see him for the man he’s trying to be,” Rocco explains. “But the shooting sends Richie into an ego death of sorts, forcing him to face his shortcomings and realise how avoidable it could have been if he wasn’t so eager to prove himself.

Eden drops a bombshell

Cash is blindsided by Eden’s request. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Shame is an incredibly strong emotion, and Richie is full of it. He can’t stomach dragging Abby down into the pit he’s got himself stuck in.”

Meanwhile, Eden, who doesn’t want to have children, makes an appointment to get her tubes tied but is yet to tell husband Cash.

However, when a doctor refuses to do the procedure due to her age, Eden lets out her frustrations and Cash is completely thrown off guard.

Can Cash and Eden find a way to both be happy? (Credit: Channel Seven)

The moment forces him to reveal his own feelings: he’s not ready to make such a dramatic decision. But then, perhaps he wonders, neither is she.

Does Cash want children in his future?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven