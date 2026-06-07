Home and Away spoilers: Richie makes a fatal error

An accidental shooting puts a life on the line in Home and Away. Who is in the firing line? And will they survive?

Despite his best efforts to make a good impression, new policeman Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) has stumbled at every turn. First, he got on the wrong side of Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), who didn’t appreciate his practical jokes. Then, he caused concern for his superior, Sergeant David Langham, when he dismissed rules and suggested buying a personal firearm.

But all of that is nothing compared to what happens next…

David interviews daughter lacey after she was robbed. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Richie goes rogue

This week, the rookie makes a bold move to capture the criminal responsible for Summer Bay’s recent crime spree.

Richie is interviewing Justin (James Stewart) at the police station about his stolen car. The hooded thief tricked Justin into a roadside assist and then, when he arrived, stole his van.

Richie, acting on his own authority, presses Justin about what more he knows. His insinuation that Justin is lying enrages the local, as well as Cash who orders him off the case.

Rocco describes his character Richie as well-intentioned and trying desperately to impress his colleagues. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I’d describe him as an annoying little brother,” Rocco tells TV WEEK.

“Richie is always there, he’s always sticking his nose into things you wish he wouldn’t, but he’s loyal, got Cash’s back and has his best interests at heart. He so badly wants to be friends with Cash – moving to a new place can be hard!

“Richie respects David so much too that he runs the risk of brown-nosing, much to Cash’s dislike!”

Cash struggles to find common ground with Richie. (Credit: Channel Seven)

David takes pity on the youngster, reminding Cash that he and Cash had made their own mistakes, too.

“David sees this as a good opportunity for Richie to learn, asking him what he would do in this situation, much to Cash’s dismay,” Jeremy explains.

Who gets shot?

Given a second chance, Richie sets out to prove himself and clocks everyone’s behaviour during a routine patrol. When he happens upon Lacey (Sophea Pennington) fighting to keep her purse from a hooded figure, he leaps into action.

Richie ignores orders and chases after the crims. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Richie pursues the robber alone, alerting David and Cash to the action.

“David and Cash receive a call from two other officers: they have located Justin’s stolen van and a makeshift campsite,” Jeremy explains. “Richie has taken matters into his own hands, disregarding protocol, leaving his partner, chasing after a suspect and risking his own safety.”

Panicked, Richie pulls the trigger. But who did he hit? (Credit: Channel Seven)

The sergeant warns Richie to stand down until he has back-up, but he won’t listen. In tense scenes, police descend upon the area and are confronted by an angry man. Richie instinctively pulls out his gun, ready to fire.

In the swarm of loud voices and confusing flurry of people, Richie panics. He pulls the trigger and someone collapses in front of him, as shock freezes on his face.

Who did he shoot? Will they survive?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven