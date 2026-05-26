Emily Weir discusses filming Mack’s heartbreaking storyline on Home and Away: ‘We wanted to embody the truth’

If you are a Home and Away fan, it’s likely that these past few episodes have hit particularly hard. And for actress Emily Weir, it’s been a lesson in truthfulness.

Throughout its three decades on air, the Australian drama has never shied away from heightened situations. Viewers have seen floods, crashes, illness and stalkers – to name a few – take our breath away in dramatic storytelling fashion.

But the recent storyline surrounding Mack’s pregnancy loss feels different, mainly because for many viewers, it’s a reality they have faced before. And on a character note, it just feels like Mack can’t catch a break.

Doctors break the news to Mack. (Credit: Channel Seven)

For those unfamiliar, Mack has been on a long journey to motherhood. Failed attempts, early pregnancy losses and unrelenting doubt has plagued the character so much that – whether you are a parent or not – the storyline is emotive to watch.

In this week’s episodes, a routine checkup took a tragic turn when the doctor failed to find the baby’s heartbeat. The realization doesn’t hit right away – Mack, in shock, asks if it’s a technical issue – until the scan confirms their worst nightmare. It is brutal in every way.

“She’s in absolute denial, intense shock, fear and grief,” Emily tells TV WEEK of Mack’s reaction. “Mackenzie is pleading with reality for it not to be real. She collapses and is folded in by the grief but also is forced into decision making about ‘next moves’ which enrages her.”

Emily says the storyline was “difficult” but rewarding. (Credit: Ch7/Jeremy Grieve)

Grounding a story in something real and portraying it in a fictional setting requires a delicate touch. You can’t make it dramatic for drama’s sake. Nor can you brush over it in a single episode. It must remain honest to the real, and sadly common, scenario many people face every day.

Emily, who has played Mack since 2019, says it was an effort in being truthful, first and foremost, alongside co-star Tristan Gorey, who plays Levi.

“Tristan and I are committed to embodying the truth of these heart wrenching scenes, as many of our viewers know the experience well,” Emily explains. “We always want to dig deep and do our best- which as creatives makes the work worthwhile.”

The couple have been through trying times. (Credit: Channel Seven)

That’s not to say it came easy.

“It was an incredible experience [to film],” Emily adds of Mack’s storyline. “It was difficult to tap into those deep emotions and sustain them for the entirety of filming this sequence but really rewarding.”

As for what’s to come for Mack and Levi, the answer isn’t black and white. But how they choose to move forward will determine if they have a future together.

“The loss of a child greatly impacts any relationship,” Emily says of what’s to come. “Mackenzie and Levi love each other so much, but will they be able to stay the course of this grief together?”

We’ll just have to wait and see! For now, grab the tissues.

** For anyone who is going through a difficult time or a similar experience, we send our immense love and wishes.

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven