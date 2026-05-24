Home and Away spoilers: Will Mack’s baby scan bring good news?

There’s about to be a new, and very small, addition to the Home and Away cast as Mack (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) prepare to welcome their baby into the world.

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As the due date nears, everyone in Summer Bay is preparing to celebrate. This week, Abigail and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) are hard at work organising Mack’s baby shower – that’s if they can stop arguing!

Mack braces for her check-up. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Meanwhile, Mack heads to the hospital for a routine baby scan but Levi, despite being in the same building, is caught up at work and racing to make it to the appointment on time. Luckily, Tane (Ethan Browne) is there to fill in.

Despite the check-up being a routine procedure, Mack remains nervous and is grateful to have her best friend there. After enduring a long wait and heartbreaking losses to finally fall pregnant, now she just wants everything to be okay.

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Mack is feeling excited but nervous about the baby. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It has been an incredible gift for both Mack and Levi,” Emily tells TV WEEK. “However, Mackenzie is scared to fully lean into the celebration of it all, as they have both been through so much to get here.”

Will the check-up bring good news?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

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