Home and Away spoilers: Alf and Brax reunite!

For Home and Away heartthrob Brax, coming home has been met with mixed feelings. While he’s thrilled to be in Summer Bay, a place he has longed to return to with his Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) and Casey, he’s also conflicted about the volatile life he left behind.

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This week on Home and Away, Brax reunites with Alf and takes in some sage advice about his future. Will he stay?

Ricky and Brax introduce Casey to Mangrove River. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Brax returns to Mangrove River

While in Summer Bay, Brax (Stephen Peacocke) hasn’t been able to shake his disappointment upon hearing the River Boys are causing trouble in town. He hasn’t been their leader for some time, but the brotherly gang he once knew is seemingly no more. Instead, they’re unruly and vigilante-like to those who dare to cross them. Brax even got into a scuffle with one of them after he witnessed them harassing Mack (Emily Weir) at Salt.

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“You know, he feels obligated to these people [River Boys], because they’re the reason that he has been able to disappear and raise a kid that doesn’t have to worry about any of the stuff he and Ricky had to worry about growing up,” Stephen, 44, tells TV WEEK of how much that comradery means to his character. “He doesn’t forget that.”

It’s time to settle the score. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Brax is now a free man and is contemplating what life would look like if they stayed in Summer Bay. He and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) decide to take Casey (Austin Cutcliffe) to Mangrove River to show him where they grew up.

The family take in the sights before stopping by the wharf for some fish and chips. But Ricky can sense there’s more to the trip than Brax let on and soon enough, they clock members of the River Boys nearby, including the man Brax met at Salt.

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The man, Sterlo (Dave Hoey), quickly fronts up to the family, but with Casey nearby, Brax stands down and heads home.

Brax is put in his place. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Can Brax forget his River Boy past?

“Brax is very protective of Casey and wants him to have the upbringing he didn’t have, so he’s slotted into being an upstanding member of the community,” Stephen explains.

But some habits die hard…

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Later that day, however, Brax quizzes Leah (Ada Nicodemou) on the River Boys and learns about Theo’s problems with the gang. Seething with anger, he can no longer sit idly by…

The reunion fans have been waiting for! (Credit: Channel Seven)

When Ricky can’t find Brax, panic sets in. She’s jumps in the car with Casey in tow and head back to Mangrove River. She arrives to find Brax in a brawl with Sterlo, River Boys circling him. Ricky sprints to his side, quickly breaking up the fight. But Casey has seen it all and he has a lot of questions for his dad…

Will Brax ruin their chances of staying in Summer Bay?

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Brax and Alf reunite!

Stephen and Ray loved sharing the screen together again. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Looking for some time to clear his head, Brax heads to the beach and is surprised to find Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) fishing, It has been a long time since the duo have seen each other and the reunion is one that fans will relish.

“I knew I had scenes with Ray,” says Stephen. “I was looking forward to seeing him. We always have a good yarn and he’s just world class.”

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven

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