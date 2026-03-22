Home and Away spoilers: Tane hands himself in to police

Tension is rising on Home and Away as pressure mounts on Tane. While he remains on the run from the law, he can’t seem to outrun his own conscience. This week, it brings him back to Summer Bay where Tane hands himself into police. Has he handed in his freedom?

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Tane and Brax find common ground

In recent episodes of Home and Away, Tane (Ethan Browne) sought refuge from the police in Western Australia, where former River Boy Brax (Stephen Peacocke) and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) are living. But as he continually questions his decision to run, those he left behind are chasing him down.

Tane leans on Brax for advice. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Ricky and son Casey (Austin Cutcliffe) are in town shopping when two strangers approach with a photo of Tane. Unbeknownst to her, it’s Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Jo (Maddison Brown), who have arrived to find Tane and bring him home. Ricky races back to the ranch to relay the exchange to Brax. He, in turn, confirms to Tane: “It’s time for you to go.”

On the cattle ranch, Tane and Brax share their common link – both having been framed for a crime they didn’t commit. It confirms to Tane that he and Brax aren’t dissimilar at all.

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Ricky tells Brax that people are looking for Tane. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Tane faces his future

Later that day, Brax heads for a surf at a nearby beach in Exmouth – the same beach Cash and Jo are searching. Recognising the “Blood and Sand” tattoo, the pair jump in the car and tail him.

As Brax and Tane head off to the airport, they’re ambushed by the cop. Tane is stunned but Cash is angry, punching him in the face at their first exchange! Brax urges Cash to walk away as Ricky begins to panic. The life they’ve built for Casey could come undone with one phone call…

Tane weighs up his options. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“Brax and Ricky have come out against the odds and proved that, with grit and loyalty, you can live a happy and free life,” Bonnie tells TV WEEK. “Now it’s being challenged and she’s scared.”

Back in Summer Bay, Sergeant Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is fed up. Both his police officer and his daughter have disappeared, breaking the law to do so. The next day, however, his anger turns to shock when Cash and Tane walk into the station.

Tane hands himself into police. But at what cost? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“When Cash and Jo arrive, they kind of snap Tane out of it,” Ethan explains. “In hindsight, it wasn’t the best thing for him to do – he just reacted without thinking. Now, he’s ready to face what comes. But he’s likely going to jail.”

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Held in custody to await trial, there’s no turning back now. Will Tane fight for freedom or accept his fate?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm, on Channel Seven

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