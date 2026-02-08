Home and Away spoilers: Tane is arrested!

She’s been exposed as a liar and manipulator but that won’t stop Kerrie enacting one last plan to get rid of Tane in this week’s Home and Away. The question is: will she ruin his life to do so?

Advertisement

It certainly seems that way when Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) frames Tane (Ethan Browne) for a crime he didn’t commit.

Kerrie plants the evidence that will put Tane behind bars. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Goodbye Kerrie

The scathing act of revenge comes after Kerrie was asked to leave town by her daughter Harper (Jessica Redmayne). Despite trying to rekindle their relationship, Harper quickly realised how far Kerrie will go to get her own way.

Tane, fearing for baby Archie’s safety, demanded that Kerrie should not be around his child. At first, Harper deemed him overprotective, but Kerrie proved she hadn’t changed at all as she tried to paint the gym owner as a controlling father.

Advertisement

Harper ordered Kerrie to leave her family alone – for good. But the decision isn’t without sacrifice. “She absolutely thinks twice about saying goodbye,” Jessica tells us. “After everything they’ve been through and all the attempts at convincing Tane and Dana that she had changed.

“Harper’s heartbroken that her Mum betrays that trust and falls back into the same old patterns as when she and Dana were kids. She just wanted what was best for her son.”

David discovers a bag of white powder on the premises, leaving Jo bewildered (Credit: Channel Seven).

Tane in Trouble

On Kerrie’s exit, the sisters and Tane consider it a chapter closed. But, later that day, Kerrie returns, breaks into Tane’s house and plants drugs in baby Archie’s cot…

Advertisement

The next morning, Tane – who’s in bed with Jo (Maddison Brown) after a night out – is woken to the sound of banging on the door. It’s Sergeant Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and he has a warrant to search the house after an anonymous caller reported drugs on the premises.

The claim is met with confused looks by the couple, particularly Jo, who’s enraged that her father would even seriously consider the idea. Outside, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) tries to keep Tane calm as the police raid his home.

But just as he assures his friend that the police won’t find anything, David emerges with a bag of white powder and arrests Tane…

Cash is forced to arrest Tane. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Also This Week…

Elsewhere, Dana (Ally Harris) is facing another personal crisis. Her boyfriend, Sonny (Ryan Bown), is struggling in the wake of the train crash and continually fighting treatment and support.

“Sonny’s injury puts them in a position where the characters are grappling with the loss of their life as they know it, and that includes their once very easy-going dynamic,” Ally explains.

A despondent Sonny delivers heartbreak to Dana. (Credit: Channel Seven)

At the rehab clinic, Dana witnesses Sonny’s defensive behaviour with the staff but continues to show up, hoping he’ll be himself again soon.

Advertisement

Instead, her arrival at the clinic is met with a hostile bombshell: Sonny wants out of the relationship. It’s over between them…

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.