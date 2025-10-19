Home And Away spoilers: Tane and Jo’s secret love

After mixed signals and suppressed feelings, Tane finally gives in to temptation with Jo – and it leads to a spicy new Home And Away romance. But how will Harper react?
In this week’s episodes, Tane (Ethan Browne) finally acknowledges his feelings for newcomer Jo (Maddison Brown) after weeks of uncertainty. Despite a promising third date, Jo was left hanging when discussion of her mother’s death caused Tane to leave.
It followed a stern lecture by Jo’s father, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), who reiterated how fragile his daughter is at the moment.
For Jo, Tane’s abrupt exit from their date left her concerned that they aren’t on the same page – which was part of why she liked Tane in the first place. They both know how it feels to lose someone and the strength it takes to move forward.
“Over time, I think Jo and Tane discover they actually have a lot of common ground, after both losing loved ones,” Maddison tells TV WEEK. “They have a past experience that bonds them and helps them understand each other better.”
Soon after, Tane apologies for his actions – David’s words got in his head. He wants to be with Jo, if she’ll still have him. His heartfelt confession takes their relationship to the next level and the duo are soon caught up in a torrid romance.
But, with so much against them, including David’s disapproval and Tane’s complicated relationship with ex-girlfriend Harper (Jessica Redmayne), they decide to keep it hidden. But it’s not so easy…
After another secret rendezvous, Tane wakes to find multiple missed calls on his phone. Harper had made dinner and invited Cash (Nicholas Cartwright). Racing out of the door, Tane heads home and scrambles for an excuse. Meanwhile, in Jo’s world, she wants to keep her life private but sister Lacey (Sophea Pennington) can tell something is different. And, if Lacey can tell something is going on, surely it won’t be long until David does too?
But Jo and Tane just can’t keep their hands off each other. So what’s romance without a little risk? We’re about to find out.
Home And Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus