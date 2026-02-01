Home and Away spoilers: Lacey faces a crossroads with Holden

Two relationships are at cross-roads in this week’s Home and Away. Lacey faces an awkward moment with Holden, while Dana, who has avoided her mother Kerrie since she arrived in Summer Bay, finally has a heart-to-heart.

But is it possible to forgive and forget?

Since the train crash claimed the life of his friend in the season opener of Home and Away, newcomer Holden (Lach Millar) has found comfort in Lacey (Sophea Pennington), who is also still grieving Theo’s death. It’s a bittersweet friendship that has blossomed under hard circumstances.

“There is a genuine friendship there, but it stems from a lot of empathy from Lacey,” Sophea says. “She feels for him and there’s a bit of trauma bond after he lost his friend in the train crash and she lost Theo.”

Holden is hoping for more than friendship with Lacey. (Credit: Channel Seven)

But, for Holden, it has sparked something more. Lacey is caught off guard when she finds him waiting for her at the Surf Club. How did he know where she was?

Brushing off the uneasy feeling, Lacey accepts his invitation to hang out. But then Holden arrives at the board shop to tell Lacey he’s signed up for surf lessons – only to be disappointed when Mali (Kyle Shilling) reveals he’s the instructor.

As Holden’s odd behaviour increases, it doesn’t go unnoticed and, even though Lacey reaffirms that she just wants to be friends, Mali can tell something is off…

“Lacey just sees it as part of his grief,” Sophea explains. “Mali sees the red flags, but she understands what Holden is going through, so brushes past these moments.”

Is there to Hoden than Lacey expects/ (Credit: Channel Seven)

Also This Week…

Meanwhile, Dana (Ally Harris) has so far refuted her mother’s attempts to reconcile, vowing to never forget her turbulent childhood. But Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) seizes her moment when she catches Dana in a vulnerable state.

In a heart-to-heart, Dana vents about boyfriend Sonny (Ryan Bown), who was also injured in the crash.

It seems Kerrie is making progress – until Dana suddenly remembers who she’s talking too. The hurtful memories of her mother’s drug addiction hit like a wave and Dana flees, scolding Kerrie for using her.

Dana and Kerrie’s heartfelt moment is short-lived. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The blows continue for Kerrie when elder daughter Harper (Jessica Redmayne) asks her to leave Summer Bay.

Kerrie tried to blackmail Tane (Ethan Browne) but it backfired and now she’s on the outer. Harper tells her to say goodbye to grandson Archie and leave town.

But something tells us Kerrie won’t go without a fight…

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven

