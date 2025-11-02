Home and Away Spoilers: Harper’s shock discovery

Although they’ve had their ups and down in Home and Away, Tane and Harper have always agreed to put baby Archie first – they even moved in together to keep his home environment stable. But in this week, Tane’s protective instincts could tear their harmonious family apart.

Harper (Jessica Redmayne) returns home after a visit to her mother, convinced she’s changed. Fans might recall the tumultuous relationship between sisters Harper and Dana and their mum, who struggled with substance abuse. Now Harper is craving the parent she wishes she had.

“Harper goes to visit her mum at this point in her life because, since becoming a mum herself, her priorities and perspective have shifted,” Jessica tells TV WEEK. “She realises from that visit that her mum has changed and hopes she can be a good grandmother.”​​​​​​

But Dana (Ally Harris) is both angry and sceptical: Harper lied about where she was going and a drug addiction isn’t fixed overnight – their mother is a compulsive liar.

“Dana is not as willing to forgive and forget the history between them and therefore can’t believe Harper would want to bring this woman back into their lives,” Jessica explains.

Tane is grappling with his feelings for Jo, who is hiding their relationship. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When Tane (Ethan Browne) arrives home to hear the sisters fighting, Dana blurts out Harper’s secret. Tane fumes – their mother will never be part of Archie’s life. But Harper sees it differently and leaves the house with determination.

After seeking advice from Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), Harper returns home hoping Tane has cooled down. Instead, she finds an empty house and a note from Tane: I’ve taken Archie. He’ll be safe with me.

Tane’s note reads: “I’ve taken Archie. He’ll be safe with me.” (Credit: Channel Seven)

Harper panics, unable to get through to Tane. Despite reassurances from Dana and John (Shane Withington) that Tane is a good dad, her many calls and texts remain unanswered. Where is he?

As time ticks on, Harper’s patience thins and her worry increases. But her urge to call the police is quashed by Dana, who reminds her sister that Tane already has a suspended sentence for kidnapping. Another charge would put him behind bars.

Dana urges sister Harper not to do something she’ll regret. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Harper relents a little but is still angry. That evening she sends a warning shot to her ex: “If my son’s not back in my arms by the end of today, I am calling the police.”

“She’s petrified,” Jessica says. “She’ll do anything to stop this happening again.”

While she waits, Harper does the one thing she and Tane said they wouldn’t do. She calls a solicitor for advice on formal custody.

Will Tane come back? If he does, what awaits him?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven

