Home and Away spoilers: Jo is surprised by her ex!

There’s an exciting new musician in town on Home and Away, who wants to try out Remi’s recording studio. But he’s more than just any old rising star to Jo… who suddenly finds herself face-to-face with her ex.

Will his unexpected arrival disrupt her romance with Tane?

In Home and Away, upcoming artist Eddie Shepherd (Stephen Madsen) has a meeting with Remi (Adam Rowland) and Sonny (Ryan Bown) to discuss signing with their label. Everyone is enthusiastic about the collaboration – particularly Remi, who wants to make this new venture work.

Eddie is also keen to get his music out there, particularly one song about a friend having a rough time.

While he doesn’t name them, it soon becomes clear who the person could be.

Walking out of the Surf Club, Eddie runs straight into his old friend David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor). And it isn’t long before Eddie is asking about Jo (Maddison Brown).

David details the arrest of Jo’s mother’s killer and the impact it’s had on the family. Hopeful that Eddie’s arrival will help Jo and Lacey (Sophea Pennington), David invites him over to surprise them.

“David loves his daughters with all his heart. They are his everything,” Jeremy tells TV WEEK. “Lacey agreed to move in with him and Jo, and this way they can look after her and finally come together as a family.”

While Jo and Eddie catch up on news, Lacey watches closely. It’s clear there are unresolved issues here – and now it looks like Eddie’s sticking around.

As he gets the family up to speed about Remi’s record label, Jo clocks an incoming call from Tane (Ethan Browne). He’s excited for their date tonight – but, to his surprise, Jo calls it off.

Later that evening Tane spots Jo walking with Eddie on the beach. Will their romance be over before it’s begun?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven.

