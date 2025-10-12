Home And Away: Matt Evans’ big plans after his shock Summer Bay exit

Like Leah and Justin, we’re still coming to terms with Theo’s tragic death in Home And Away. In gut-wrenching scenes, Theo hurled himself in front of a car to save his girlfriend, Lacey.

Advertisement

Theo’s (Matt Evans) death at the hands of evil Councillor Wendell (Justin Smith) has left a Diner-sized hole in our hearts. While Theo was a tearaway when he first arrived in Summer Bay, he grew into a respectable member of the community under the watchful eye of auntie Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband Justin (James Stewart).

Theo and Lacey were on-screen lovers. (Credit: Image: Channel Seven)

He battled drug addiction and was kidnapped by the River Boys, but his passion for music and more recently his love for Lacey (Sophea Pennington), showed Theo had a heart the size of Phar Lap’s.



Plus, if you thought their on-screen chemistry felt too good to be true, off screen, Matt and Sophea are also partners.

With his Bay days now behind him, what can we expect from Matt? Speaking exclusively to TV WEEK, the actor says he has his sights set on Hollywood.

Advertisement

“Los Angeles is the next step,” Matt reveals. “It’s time to chase the big acting dreams now!”

Heading to LA is almost a rite of passage for H&A stars after they leave the show. Stars who made the leap from the Bay to LA include Melissa George, Isla Fisher, Samara Weaving, Stephen Peacocke and, of course, Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth.

After four years in the show, Matt says leaving cast and crew was “incredibly sad”, likening his departure to finishing high school.

“The banter as I walked through those doors is something that helped me get through the week,” Matt reflects. “I’ll particularly miss working with Jimmy and Ada and playing their nephew. We always have so much fun.”

Advertisement

Matt with former co-stars Ray Meagher (centre) and James Stewart at a TV WEEK Christmas shoot. (Credit: Image: Phillip Castleton)

Theo may have died a hero, but at his lowest point, Theo struggled to keep a deadly drug addiction from his family and friends. “It was challenging,” Matt says of the storyline, “but also an interesting story at the same time.”

Throughout these challenging storylines, Justin proved to be his rock. And off screen, Justin’s portrayer James was the guiding hand Matt needed most. “James Stewart was a mentor to me for the whole time and I really appreciate the bond that was formed.”

With H&A such a fertile training ground for stars, Matt likely has a bright future. For now, it’s back to the grind of auditioning for “everything I can get my hands on”.

Advertisement

“I think the great thing with acting is you just go, go, go and you audition, and whatever story you’re meant to tell is going to be the story you’re meant to tell,” he says philosophically. “The door has closed on one chapter and is opening for the next one. I’m so excited for what’s next.”

Home And Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.