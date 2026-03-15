Home and Away Spoilers: Remi undergoes risky surgery

On the operating table in Home and Away, pressure mounts for Remi as he undergoes awake surgery to assess the tumour on his brain. But one misstep could be fatal…

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In Home and Away, nerves threaten to get the best of Remi (Adam Rowland), who’s more vulnerable than ever, his life in the hands of a surgeon. It was a necessary procedure to understand the nature of the tumour and whether it’s cancerous.

Levi tries to keep Remi calm during therapy. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Until now, Remi has been vehemently against awake surgery, almost accepting his imminent death. But he was just scared. Now he has to fight to stay alive.

“Remi has realised that his friends and family don’t need his money, they need him,” Adam tells TV WEEK of his character’s change of heart.

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In the theatre, Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) tries to ease Remi’s anxiety by sharing his own fears, explaining how he was initially jealous of the bond Remi shared with Levi’s sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).

Remi is awake. But what’s his diagnosis? (Credit: Channel Seven)

The conversation keeps Remi calm as the neurosurgeon finishes her examination of his brain. But it’s a difficult procedure with the utmost care needed to ensure nothing goes wrong.

What will the neurosurgeon find?

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“It’s incredibly tense [in the theatre],” Adam explains. “The doctor needs a steady hand.”

After surgery, Eden comes to stay with her best friend. She plays some music on the guitar, waking him. The pair chuckle at the success of his surgery until Remi struggles to recall the word for guitar. Panic flares as Eden tries her best to keep him calm. But the more Remi tries to speak coherently, the harder it seems to be.

What does this mean?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm, on Channel Seven

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