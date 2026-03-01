Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Home and Away

Home and Away Spoilers: Lacey and Remi face danger

Multiple lives are on the line.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tamara Cullen
Loading the player...

Lacey is trapped, scared and fighting for her life against Holden in Home and Away this week. With no one to hear her scream, will it all end in tragedy?

Advertisement

Lacey (Sophea Pennington) is more unsafe than ever as Holden’s (Lach Millar) infatuation reaches a terrifying peak.

In recent episodes, Lacey took out an AVO against her former friend when his advances became dangerous.

Despite Lacey’s warnings to leave her alone, Holden persisted. He believes they are destined to be together.

Things take a deadly turn for Lacey on Home and Away as Holden breaks his AVO
Lacey (Sophea Pennington) fears for her safety as Holden (Lach Millar) brazenly breaches his AVO in Home and Away this week. (Credit: Channel Seven)
Advertisement

AVO breached!

After she’d taken the legal action, Lacey was confronted by Holden, who showed his true colours in front of everyone at the Diner. He was quickly arrested and a bail hearing set to determine his fate.

But, this week, Lacey receives bad news… Holden is granted bail. Her head swims with thoughts as her father David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) brainstorm how to keep her safe.

David checks her into a motel in case Holden visits the house and urges her to stay in public areas. But their efforts only go so far when, at work, Lacey is tasked with retrieving the discarded surfboards from the beach.

Holden confronts Lacey in her hotel room in Home and Away
Holed up in a hotel, Holden tracks Lacey down and confronts her. (Credit: Channel Seven)
Advertisement

She absentmindedly heads alone and is immediately approached by Holden. He’s adamant they belong together and urges her to come with him – he grabs her arm just as Mali (Kyle Shilling) sprints down the sand. Holden flees.

“It’s at that point Lacey realises that he doesn’t care about the AVO and that terrifies her,” Sophea tells TV WEEK.

“They’re following all the right protocols that the system has to keep her safe, yet Holden is still finding a way to find her.”

Holden traps Lacey in Home and Away
Trapped with unstable Holden and with no-one able to hear her cries, Lacey fears the worst. (Credit: Channel Seven)
Advertisement

In her motel room that night, Lacey is confronted by Holden yet again. Under the guise of delivering a takeaway order to her room, he bursts through the door. Lacey is stunned and tries to make a quick escape, but Holden is too fast. He blocks her path and forces his way inside…

“Things get very heated and, when it escalates, Lacey’s reaction isn’t about revenge or aggression, it’s about survival,” Sophea says.

Will anyone find her before it’s too late?

Also This Week…

Elsewhere, it’s survival of a different kind for Remi (Adam Rowland), as he is forced to make a choice to save his own life.

Advertisement

In need of brain surgery, he must decide whether or not to proceed. Knowing it comes with a substantial risk, he’s adamant that he won’t accept treatment.

Remie refuses life-saving brain surgery in Home and Away
Facing an uncertain future, can Remi be convinced that brain surgery is his best option? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Levi (Tristan Gorey), however, knows that it’s a matter of life and death – without it, Remi’s health could decline rapidly.

So, which risk will he choose?

Advertisement

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

Profile picture of Tamara Cullen
Tamara Cullen Deputy Editor

Tamara Cullen is the Deputy Editor at TV WEEK, where she brings her passion for TV, streaming, film and storytelling to life through in-depth features, exclusive interviews, and breaking entertainment news. With a Bachelor of Communication and degree in Public Relations, as well as years of experience across the industry, Tamara is the go-to source for the latest news in pop culture. When she’s not on the red carpet, you’ll find her curled up with a good coffee, binge-watching TV with her two labradors, or more likely, chasing her adorable kids.  

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement