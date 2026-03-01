Home and Away Spoilers: Lacey and Remi face danger

Lacey is trapped, scared and fighting for her life against Holden in Home and Away this week. With no one to hear her scream, will it all end in tragedy?
Lacey (Sophea Pennington) is more unsafe than ever as Holden’s (Lach Millar) infatuation reaches a terrifying peak.
In recent episodes, Lacey took out an AVO against her former friend when his advances became dangerous.
Despite Lacey’s warnings to leave her alone, Holden persisted. He believes they are destined to be together.
AVO breached!
After she’d taken the legal action, Lacey was confronted by Holden, who showed his true colours in front of everyone at the Diner. He was quickly arrested and a bail hearing set to determine his fate.
But, this week, Lacey receives bad news… Holden is granted bail. Her head swims with thoughts as her father David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) brainstorm how to keep her safe.
David checks her into a motel in case Holden visits the house and urges her to stay in public areas. But their efforts only go so far when, at work, Lacey is tasked with retrieving the discarded surfboards from the beach.
She absentmindedly heads alone and is immediately approached by Holden. He’s adamant they belong together and urges her to come with him – he grabs her arm just as Mali (Kyle Shilling) sprints down the sand. Holden flees.
“It’s at that point Lacey realises that he doesn’t care about the AVO and that terrifies her,” Sophea tells TV WEEK.
“They’re following all the right protocols that the system has to keep her safe, yet Holden is still finding a way to find her.”
In her motel room that night, Lacey is confronted by Holden yet again. Under the guise of delivering a takeaway order to her room, he bursts through the door. Lacey is stunned and tries to make a quick escape, but Holden is too fast. He blocks her path and forces his way inside…
“Things get very heated and, when it escalates, Lacey’s reaction isn’t about revenge or aggression, it’s about survival,” Sophea says.
Will anyone find her before it’s too late?
Also This Week…
Elsewhere, it’s survival of a different kind for Remi (Adam Rowland), as he is forced to make a choice to save his own life.
In need of brain surgery, he must decide whether or not to proceed. Knowing it comes with a substantial risk, he’s adamant that he won’t accept treatment.
Levi (Tristan Gorey), however, knows that it’s a matter of life and death – without it, Remi’s health could decline rapidly.
So, which risk will he choose?
Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven