Home and Away spoilers: A new sergeant arrives with a secret!

There’s a new sergeant in Summer Bay and he’s a stickler for the rules – except when it comes to his own family.

In upcoming episodes of Home and Away, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) meets his new boss at the station, but his warm greeting is met with hostility from St. David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) – and a warning for being late to the morning briefing. Things continue south when David looks over Cash’s personal file which is full of infringements.

David has a big secret. What is it? (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)

“He follows the rules and Cash has a done lot of questionable behaviour so they clash a lot,” Jeremy, 51, tells TV WEEK. “He’s an old school cop, harsh but fair.”

However, the name Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), who was a witness in the River Boy case, catches his eye. Cash is ordered to bring her in and when he does, Lacey is stunned to see David, her father. But the reunion is anything but sweet as she makes her stance very clear – she never wants to see him again!

“There’s a lot of trauma and separation in the family, which everyone can relate to,” Jeremy says.

While it’s a wait-and-see to uncover what becomes of this father-daughter dynamic, acclaimed actor Jeremy is thrilled to bring it to life.

Veteran actor Jeremy is “thrilled” to be back in Summer Bay. (Credit: Jeremy grieve/Channel Seven)

“He’s a father much like myself,” Jeremy says of relating to his character. “This show is such a machine and has been around for three decades, which is incredible. My first scene was out at Palm Beach with Ray Meagher, Georgie Parker and Ada Nicodemou. I was pinching myself.”

Jeremy, who has appeared in a string of Australian dramas including Heartbreak High, Sea Patrol, Underbelly, Puberty Blues, Playing For Keeps and even Home and Away, says returning to the long-running drama was a dream come true.

For eagle-eyed fans, the actor previously played crooked cop Dylan Carter from 2016-2019. Now, he’s on the right side of the law and a family man.

“It’s so good to be back,” he says. “I had such a great time last time I was on the show, and it’s nice to play a good man whereas last time I wasn’t. It’s refreshing.”



From 2016-2019, Jeremy played crooked cop Dylan Carter alongside Pia Miller. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Also This Week…

They’ve got every reason to stay away from each other, but Sonny and Dana can’t deny their feelings anymore.

In spicy scenes on Home and Away, the two friends take their relationship to the next level, giving into temptation and spending the night together. The emotionally charged moment comes after a week of avoidance from Dana (Ally Harris), who broke off things off with Sonny (Ryan Bown) after they were targeted by the River Boys in a violent ambush. With pressure from Harper (Jessica Redmayne) to stay away from his dangerous lifestyle, Dana ended their tryst before it truly began. Sonny is heartbroken.

“He’s been single for a while and hasn’t ever been a committed person,” Ryan tells TV WEEK of Sonny’s dating history. “He’s had a few things to come back from and in the process of doing that, he met Dana.”

At the Diner, the sisters drink away their sorrows and toast to new beginnings – just as Sonny walks by. Dana loses all focus on Harper and later, finds him on the balcony. They agree to stay friends, but the energy is palpable…

Dana and Sonny give into temptation. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)

“They have great chemistry,” Ryan says. “Working with Ally is so much fun [too]. She’s smart, witty and keeps you on your toes.

At home, Sonny paces the floor, mulling over his interaction with Dana. It’s clear they have more to say… when suddenly, there’s a knock at the door. Without words, Dana bursts in and they share a kiss.

Suddenly their problems seem far away. But come morning time, it may just make things worse!

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday on Channel Seven

