Theo and Sonny almost died at the hands of River Boy thug, Gage. And this week in Home and Away, they have the chance to put him behind bars as the trial hearing begins. On their way to the courthouse, however, Sonny and Theo are kidnapped!

Advertisement

Theo (Matt Evans) is briefly out of hospital to testify against Gage (Tom Wilson), who attempted to kill him for having an affair with his girlfriend Lacey (Sophea Pennington). Sonny, in his attempt to save Theo, was also violently assaulted by the River Boy gang and Lacey was their only help. She eventually turned Gage into police and was forced into hiding.

River Boy leader Gage was arrested for trying to kill Theo. But he’s not done yet… (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)

“Theo has been worried sick for Lacey especially because he can’t help the situation at all [in his condition],” Matt tells TV WEEK. “This stress causes Theo to lash out.”

In the wake of Gage’s arrest, Theo and Lacey decided to pursue a relationship. But with the court hearing to come, are they playing with fire?

Advertisement

“They’re in a safer position to pursue each other however the river boys may still be around…” Matt teases.

Sonny senses trouble as the thugs surround the vehicle. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)

On the day of the trial, Lacey, Theo, Sonny and Dana (Ally Harris) receive an escort to the courthouse for protection. Along the way, the security guards notice a fallen tree and pull over to remove it the road. Immediately, they are surrounded by masked men wielding bats – it’s a trap!

After taking down the guards, the River Boys kidnap Theo and Sonny. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)

Advertisement

The River Boys take down the guards and drag the girls from the car, pocketing their phones. The van screeches off with Sonny and Theo trapped inside and Lacey and Dana are left stranded.

Will Gage finally have his revenge on Theo?

Theo and girlfriend Lacey watch on in horror. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)

Left stranded on the side of the road, Lacey and Dana fear for their safety. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) waits impatiently at the courthouse. As time passes, the policeman fears the worst. No one has arrived and all their phones have been switched off.

As the judge and jury enter the courtroom, Cash panics. The trial is about to begin and if Theo isn’t present to testify, Gage could walk…

Will Cash find Sonny and Theo in time?

Advertisement

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.