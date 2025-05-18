Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Home and Away

Home and Away spoilers: Sonny and Theo are kidnapped by the River Boys!

Will Gage finally take his revenge on Theo?
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tamara Cullen Profile

Theo and Sonny almost died at the hands of River Boy thug, Gage. And this week in Home and Away, they have the chance to put him behind bars as the trial hearing begins. On their way to the courthouse, however, Sonny and Theo are kidnapped!

Advertisement

Theo (Matt Evans) is briefly out of hospital to testify against Gage (Tom Wilson), who attempted to kill him for having an affair with his girlfriend Lacey (Sophea Pennington). Sonny, in his attempt to save Theo, was also violently assaulted by the River Boy gang and Lacey was their only help. She eventually turned Gage into police and was forced into hiding.

River Boy Gage Theo
River Boy leader Gage was arrested for trying to kill Theo. But he’s not done yet… (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)

“Theo has been worried sick for Lacey especially because he can’t help the situation at all [in his condition],” Matt tells TV WEEK. “This stress causes Theo to lash out.”

In the wake of Gage’s arrest, Theo and Lacey decided to pursue a relationship. But with the court hearing to come, are they playing with fire?

Advertisement

“They’re in a safer position to pursue each other however the river boys may still be around…” Matt teases.

Sonny is surrounded by thugs
Sonny senses trouble as the thugs surround the vehicle. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)

On the day of the trial, Lacey, Theo, Sonny and Dana (Ally Harris) receive an escort to the courthouse for protection. Along the way, the security guards notice a fallen tree and pull over to remove it the road. Immediately, they are surrounded by masked men wielding bats – it’s a trap!

Home and Away. The masked men wiled bats
After taking down the guards, the River Boys kidnap Theo and Sonny. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)
Advertisement

The River Boys take down the guards and drag the girls from the car, pocketing their phones. The van screeches off with Sonny and Theo trapped inside and Lacey and Dana are left stranded.

Will Gage finally have his revenge on Theo?

Home and Away Theo lacey
Theo and girlfriend Lacey watch on in horror. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)
home and away Lacey Dana
Left stranded on the side of the road, Lacey and Dana fear for their safety. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve/Channel Seven)
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) waits impatiently at the courthouse. As time passes, the policeman fears the worst. No one has arrived and all their phones have been switched off.

As the judge and jury enter the courtroom, Cash panics. The trial is about to begin and if Theo isn’t present to testify, Gage could walk…

Will Cash find Sonny and Theo in time?

Advertisement

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

Profile picture of Tamara Cullen
Profile Tamara Cullen

Tamara Cullen

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement