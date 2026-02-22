Home and Away spoilers: Harper feels the wrath for Kerrie’s crimes

He’s out on bail but, with his future in the balance, Tane is living on borrowed time as the police mount a case to charge him with drug possession.

Everyone in town knows it was Harper’s mother who framed him, and they’re not happy. This week on Home and Away, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) chooses to place blame on Harper (Jessica Redmayne) for inviting her mother to Summer Bay – a move that went against Tane (Ethan Browne) and sister Dana’s (Ally Harris) wishes.

After Tane (Ethan Browne) was arrested for a crime he didn’t commit, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) suffers the consequences for inviting her mum Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) to Summer Bay. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Family woes

The hope to give her son Archie a different upbringing to the one she had saw Harper invite her mum Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) back into her life. As a former substance abuser, she doesn’t exactly have a warm place in Dana’s heart and her presence nearly tore the sisters apart.

“Before Kerrie even arrives in the Bay, the very concept of her divides the sisters and you see how memories and our interpretation of them varies depending on the person,” Ally tells TV WEEK. “There’s a lot of childhood wounds that haven’t been healed and childhood dreams that were never realised.”

Realising that Kerrie hadn’t changed her ways, the sisters said goodbye to their mother. But Kerrie left chaos in her wake when she framed Tane for drugs.

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) check out Tane’s new accessory: an ankle monitoring bracelet. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Harper’s heartache

Now, he’s facing time in prison – and Harper is copping the blame. When Harper visits Salt, Mack refuses to serve her. Instead of fighting her, Harper retreats – in her eyes, this is all her fault and the only way she can fix it is to find her mother, Kerrie (Sara Wiseman).

“Harper consistently attempts to reach Kerrie, knowing full well that this is Kerrie’s handi-work,” Jessica tells TV WEEK.

Meanwhile, Jo (Maddison Brown) tries to reassure Harper that this is not her fault, although it does little to comfort her.

In the following days, Cash and Harper work together to find a lead. If they knew who supplied the drugs, they could help Tane. But, with nothing to go on, time is running out…

Can they find Kerrie before it’s too late?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

