Home and Away spoilers: Tane’s future hangs in the balance

Trapped behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, Tane faces an uncertain fate on this week’s Home and Away spoilers.
And to make matters worse, Cash is kicked off the case for interference. So, how will they clear Tane’s name?
In recent episodes of Home and Away, Tane (Ethan Browne) has been arrested for dealing and possessing drugs after a bag of white powder was found in his house. The tip to the police came from an anonymous source, but Tane and Harper (Jessica Redmayne) know exactly who framed him: Harper’s mother, Kerrie (Sara Wiseman).
Viewers witnessed the vengeful act after Harper told Kerrie to leave Summer Bay.
Tane now tries to plead his case from his jail cell. But Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) isn’t keen on hearing him out, especially as Tane is dating his daughter Jo (Maddison Brown) and David fears for what she’s got herself mixed up in.
Best mate Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is doing everything he can to help, even posting bail, which is a direct conflict of interest. When David learns of his unethical behaviour, Cash is promptly kicked off the case!
The next morning, Cash breaks the news to Tane and Harper. It’s a setback, he says, but it won’t stop him from investigating the case. His first mission is to track down Kerrie, and the only way to do that is to find her suppliers. But where do they start?
As Tane vents his frustration, Harper feels awful – this is all her fault.
“Harper blames herself immediately, because it was Harper’s persistence that had Kerrie come to the Bay in the first place,” Jessica tells TV WEEK. “The last thing Harper wants is for her mother’s actions to have repercussions for Tane or baby Archie.”
Meanwhile, David is sticking to the rulebook and searching Tane’s phone for anything suspicious. When he comes across messages about suppliers and drop-off times, his interest turns to suspicion. Looks like it’s time for Tane to get a lawyer!
As evidence mounts against Tane, and Kerrie’s whereabouts are unknown, he could soon be serving time.
