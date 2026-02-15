Home and Away spoilers: Tane’s future hangs in the balance

Trapped behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, Tane faces an uncertain fate on this week’s Home and Away spoilers.

Advertisement

And to make matters worse, Cash is kicked off the case for interference. So, how will they clear Tane’s name?

In recent episodes of Home and Away, Tane (Ethan Browne) has been arrested for dealing and possessing drugs after a bag of white powder was found in his house. The tip to the police came from an anonymous source, but Tane and Harper (Jessica Redmayne) know exactly who framed him: Harper’s mother, Kerrie (Sara Wiseman).

Tane is behind bars but isn’t giving up the fight. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Viewers witnessed the vengeful act after Harper told Kerrie to leave Summer Bay.

Advertisement

Tane now tries to plead his case from his jail cell. But Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) isn’t keen on hearing him out, especially as Tane is dating his daughter Jo (Maddison Brown) and David fears for what she’s got herself mixed up in.

Best mate Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is doing everything he can to help, even posting bail, which is a direct conflict of interest. When David learns of his unethical behaviour, Cash is promptly kicked off the case!

David and Cash clash on how to handle the case. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The next morning, Cash breaks the news to Tane and Harper. It’s a setback, he says, but it won’t stop him from investigating the case. His first mission is to track down Kerrie, and the only way to do that is to find her suppliers. But where do they start?

Advertisement

As Tane vents his frustration, Harper feels awful – this is all her fault.

“Harper blames herself immediately, because it was Harper’s persistence that had Kerrie come to the Bay in the first place,” Jessica tells TV WEEK. “The last thing Harper wants is for her mother’s actions to have repercussions for Tane or baby Archie.”

Cash puts his job on the line to help his mate. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Meanwhile, David is sticking to the rulebook and searching Tane’s phone for anything suspicious. When he comes across messages about suppliers and drop-off times, his interest turns to suspicion. Looks like it’s time for Tane to get a lawyer!

Advertisement

As evidence mounts against Tane, and Kerrie’s whereabouts are unknown, he could soon be serving time.

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.