Home and Away Spoilers: Holden reveals his dark side to Lacey

Unable to let go of his infatuation, Holden becomes a dangerous threat to Lacey on Home and Away this week.

In recent episodes, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) has been burdened by her friend’s odd behaviour as he urges that they spend more time together.

It’s clear Holden (Lach Millar) wants to be more than friends and, despite Lacey’s gentle rejections, he continues to push the matter – even confronting her mates who try to keep him away.

Fearful for her safety, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) seeks guidance from Leah (Ada Nicodemou), whom she’s grown close to. (Credit: Channel Seven)

But, after Holden attacked Mali (Kyle Shilling) and broke into Lacey’s house for a romantic dinner, she finally realises she needs help.

“Lacey, very slowly, starts to trust her intuition [that something isn’t right],” Sophea tells TV WEEK.

“At first, she didn’t want to burden her dad, who’s already helped her so much, and wanted to handle this herself. But now she sees how dangerous Holden is.”

Sophea adds: “It also highlights how women often can sense something isn’t right but are conditioned to override that instinct. It took Lacey a long time to get to this point of asking for help.”

As a police officer, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is on the case, urging Lacey to take out an AVO. But, as a father, he quietly fears for his daughter’s safety.

At the station, they get the paperwork underway as Holden turns up looking for her – it’s a red flag for David, who urges his men to hide Lacey. He then takes Holden into an interview room and formally issues him an AVO.

After being issued with an AVO, a furious Holden (Lach Millar) dismisses it and tracks down Lacey at the Diner. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Holden is not happy about it,” Sophea explains. “He’s extremely upset and that’s a huge turning point in the story. You see a darker side of him.”

At the insistence of her father, Lacey heads to the Diner to be surrounded by people and find comfort in Leah (Ada Nicodemou). The pair have grown closer in the past months. “She has become a bit of a motherly figure to Lacey,” Sophea says.

Holden, however, ignores the AVO and storms into the Diner to angrily confront Lacey. As Lacey stands her ground, Leah races to call the police. How far will Holden go to get Lacey?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

