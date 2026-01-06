Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Home and Away star Adam Rowland is engaged to longtime partner Olivia Lewis

Congratulations!
Home and Away star Adam Rowland is engaged!

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a gorgeous photo of the moment he got down on one knee and proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Olivia Lewis.

“Our favourite sunrise,” he captioned the beautiful image.

Naturally, Adam’s Home and Away co-stars were quick to congratulate the happy couple.

“Congratulations to you both 🥂 how exciting 🥳,” wrote Emily Symons.

“OMG!!!!! Congratulations❤️❤️❤️❤️,” said Maddison Brown.

Talk about a beautiful couple! (Image: Instagram)

Even some former Summer Bay stars sent their well-wishes.

“Congrats !!!!❤️,” wrote Jacqui Purvis.

“AHHHHHH CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH YAAAAAYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!! 🌅🌺🌊🌴🧡💜🩵🥰🫶🏾” said Angelina Thomson.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!! 🥂 🙌 ❤️,” commented Juliet Godwin.

Adam and Olivia are proud parents to a dog named Wilf. (Image: Instagram)

Adam has played musican Remi Carter on Home and Away since 2021.

He joined the show as the lead guitarist for a band named Lyrik, alongside Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Bob Forsyth (Rob Mallet).

When the 2025 season came to a close, Remi was involved in the horror train crash. Will he survive?

TV Week logo with white text on a red background.
Profile TV WEEK team

Australia’s biggest and greatest TV guide, launched in 1957 and has become a powerhouse in print and digital. As a trusted source of information, TV WEEK covers all the latest in television and film. The magazine features a comprehensive TV guide, industry news, spoilers, celebrity interviews, reality tv and streaming. Let TV WEEK end the mindless scrolling and guide you to your next binge-worthy watch.

