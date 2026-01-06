Home and Away star Adam Rowland is engaged to longtime partner Olivia Lewis

Home and Away star Adam Rowland is engaged!

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a gorgeous photo of the moment he got down on one knee and proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Olivia Lewis.

“Our favourite sunrise,” he captioned the beautiful image.

Naturally, Adam’s Home and Away co-stars were quick to congratulate the happy couple.

“Congratulations to you both 🥂 how exciting 🥳,” wrote Emily Symons.

“OMG!!!!! Congratulations❤️❤️❤️❤️,” said Maddison Brown.

Talk about a beautiful couple! (Image: Instagram)

Even some former Summer Bay stars sent their well-wishes.

“Congrats !!!!❤️,” wrote Jacqui Purvis.

“AHHHHHH CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH YAAAAAYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!! 🌅🌺🌊🌴🧡💜🩵🥰🫶🏾” said Angelina Thomson.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!! 🥂 🙌 ❤️,” commented Juliet Godwin.

Adam and Olivia are proud parents to a dog named Wilf. (Image: Instagram)

Adam has played musican Remi Carter on Home and Away since 2021.

He joined the show as the lead guitarist for a band named Lyrik, alongside Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Bob Forsyth (Rob Mallet).

When the 2025 season came to a close, Remi was involved in the horror train crash. Will he survive?

