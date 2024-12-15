Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Juliet Godwin and Adam Rowland are taking part in some old and new traditions this Christmas

'It's been a hectic year!'
Lucy Croke Profile
Juliet Godwin and Adam Rowland, Bree and Remi from Home and Away celebrate Christmas with TV WEEK!
TV WEEK

For Home And Away stars Juliet and Adam, this time of year normally signals a pilgrimage to see their own families to celebrate the holiday season.

“I grew up in Albury-Wodonga [on the NSW-Victoria border],” Adam, 30, tells TV WEEK. “The family gets together and Mum puts on a big spread for lunch, then we fall into a food coma. “I spend Boxing Day with a bunch of old school mates, playing backyard cricket. It’s going to be nice to unwind after a hectic year.”

Juliet Godwin gifts Adam Rowland a present on set of the TV WEEK and Home and Away Christmas shoot!
Juliet Godwin gifts Adam Rowland a present on set of the TV WEEK and Home and Away Christmas shoot! (Credit: TV WEEK)

“I usually go back to Perth,” Zimbabwe-born Juliet, 30, says. “But this year, I’ll be in Sydney. I’ve got family coming to visit and that’s going to be really fun.”

The actors, who play Bree and Remi respectively, have spent the past few years adjusting to life in Sydney, where H&A is filmed. Their new postcode will bring some new Christmas traditions.

“Having fried eggs with ham is a tradition passed down from my Grandpa Godwin,” Juliet explains. “That will be missed this year, but we’ll make up for it by starting new traditions for Christmas in Sydney.”

“We’re all going out for lunch and then, on Boxing Day, we’ll go to a fishmongers and get fresh seafood – it’s something new and different.”

Juliet is laughing while leaning on Adam on set as they sit on a chair with a red backdrop and Christmas trees behind them to celebrate Christmas
All laughs on set! (Credit: TV WEEK)

Adam is going to have some firsts as well, as he hopes to see the New Year’s Eve fireworks on Sydney Harbour. “I’ve never seen them,” he confesses. “I’m thinking maybe I should stick around and check them out.”

Despite a huge year for the pair, who’ve had some bold storylines – including an obsessive-compulsive disorder diagnosis for Bree, a motorbike accident for Remi, as well as the pair’s on-again, off-again relationship – Juliet and Adam are excited for what’s to come in 2025.

“I’ve been on the show a few years now and have really found my groove,” Juliet says. “I’ve been able to settle in as an actor and enjoy work – and things get exciting in 2025. Bree finds herself in the thick of a medical emergency and there are some exciting new faces I can’t wait for the viewers to meet.”

Set decorations by Balsam Hill. (Credit: TV WEEK)
