Home and Away Spoilers: A horror crash rocks Summer Bay

For Home and Away fans, the past few months have been tumultuous to say the least. After bidding farewell to Irene and grieving the loss of Theo, there’s been plenty of change in the air. But it’s not over yet. In an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming season finale, a horror train crash will leave multiple lives in the balance.

Plus, a shocking proposal takes place. Who will ask the question?

As the week begins, the Summer Bay community is brimming with excitement for the upcoming Off the Rails music festival in Broken Hill.

Remi (Adam Rowland) is hoping to highlight his recently signed artist, Eddie (Stephen Madsen), whose popularity could lead to new ventures for the label.

Meanwhile, Eddie is keen to spend some quality time with Jo (Maddison Brown) after reconnecting. His arrival in town reignited a lost spark between them, although she was secretly dating Tane (Ethan Browne) at the time.

Eddie and Jo have reconnected. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“There’s so much water under the bridge between her and Eddie, she lost her mum and then their relationship fell apart,” Maddison tells TV WEEK. “He was her first love, and the ‘what ifs’ of their love story draw her back to him.”

The rejection is another crushing blow for Tane, who is also handling the arrival of Archie’s grandmother. Her past with substance abuse has him on high alert. Tane fears for his son’s safety, and his ongoing conflict with Harper (Jessica Redmayne) has led to the ex-couple seeking legal counsel.

The party train is in full swing for Dana, Sonny, Remi and Justin. (Credit: Channel Seven)

With the offer to escape the drama of her romantic life, Jo seizes the opportunity to accompany Eddie to the festival.

She is joined by her sister Lacey (Sophea Pennington), Mack (Emily Weir), Dana (Ally Harris), Abigail (Hailey Pinto), as well as Sonny (Ryan Bown) and Justin (James Stewart) – not to mention the many other partygoers who are all boarding the ‘party train’ that will take them to the festival.

“Jo is grappling with what is the right thing to do, but, when it comes to the festival, she is just looking forward to a few days to catch a breather,” Maddison says.

Justin and Leah’s marriage is on the rocks. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The same goes for Justin. He has struggled to connect with wife Leah (Ada Nicodemou) since Theo’s (Matt Evans) death and Irene’s (Lynne McGranger) departure.

To spare another argument, Justin lies about his whereabouts and boards the train. But Leah soon finds out and is heads for the station. Will she get on board, too?

As the partygoers revel in the festival fun, none of them are clued in to the tragedy about to strike. The drinks are pouring freely and the music blares… as the train picks up speed. It rattles towards a dark tunnel with no end in sight…

The tragedy will rock Summer Bay.

With no warning and a sharp jolt, the train skids off the tracks and flips. Passengers are propelled forward and everything turns dark.

“We know someone dies, but we don’t know who. Or who survives,” Maddison tells us.

Who will survive?

Home and Away Season Finale Week begins Monday November 17, 7pm on Channel Seven

