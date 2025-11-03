What happens in the catastrophic Home and Away 2025 season finale?

As we approach the end of the year, there are a bunch of big occasions we should all write in our diaries. There’s Christmas lunch with the family, New Year’s eve parties and, of course, the Home and Away finale.

But if the teaser trailer for this year’s finale is anything to go by, we’re in for a disastrous episode which threaten the lives of our beloved Summer Bay favourites.

The vibes are high as the gang travel to the music festival. (Image: Channel Seven)

According to the official Channel Seven press release, a bunch of the Bay’s finest are all heading to a three-day music festival in Broken Hill called Off The Rails in Broken Hill to support newcomer musician Eddie Shepherd (Stephen Madsen).

To get there, the gang decide to hop onboard a party train to kick off the celebrations early. There’s drinks, there’s dancing and the good vibes are so high it even leads to a surprise proposal.

But little to the merry group of partiers know, they’re hurtling towards disaster. A group of teenagers have been spray painting graffiti within a tunnel and when they hear the train coming, they ditch their bikes on the tracks and run for their lives.

Tragically, the bikes cause chaos and carnage as the train flips off the tracks.

Will anyone survive the cash? Only time will tell.

Who will survive the devastating finale? (Image: Channel Seven)

Is there a trailer for the Home and Away 2025 season finale?

Yes, there is — and it’s explosive.

You can watch it below.

When is the Home and Away 2025 season finale?

The exact date of the Home and Away finale hasn’t been announced by Channel Seven just yet. Instead, the network has said the final episode is “coming soon”.

But if there’s anything we can gather from contextual clues and previous years, it should be around the end of November and the beginning of December.

You can watch Home and Away on Seven or 7Plus.

