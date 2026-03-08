Bonnie Sveen’s Home And Away return: ‘It feels like I’ve stepped back in time’

A lingering sense of déjà vu hangs in the air as we sit across from Bonnie Sveen. TV WEEK has interviewed the actress many times during her varied career but, this time, there’s a familiarity in our conversation and a real feeling of home.

Advertisement

After 10 years Bonnie is returning to Home and Away as the fiercely loyal Ricky Sharpe – her breakout role from 2013-16 that earned her a legion of fans and a TV WEEK Logie for Most Popular New Talent in 2014.

“It’s like I’ve stepped back in time. Nothing has changed and [yet] everything has,” Bonnie, 36, tells TV WEEK with a smile.

Ricky and Brax are living in Western Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

From surfing waves in Summer Bay to building a life in Tasmania, Bonnie has kept busy. Aside from her advocacy work and roles on screen, which have included The Secret Daughter, Rosehaven and Thou Shalt Not Steal, in 2018 she became a mother to identical twin daughters, Myrtle Mae and Emerald Lois, with her husband, Nathan Gooley.

Advertisement

“It [returning to H&A] has got me sentimental because so much has changed in my personal life. Nothing that happened in between was what I ever could’ve expected,” she says. “It’s not a good or bad thing but it’s a lot emotionally.”

Bonnie is thrilled to be back as Ricky. (Credit: Paul Suesse)

Like most parents, Bonnie is now a busier, fuller version of herself. That gives the actress a strong understanding of who Ricky is now and how she’s grown. Bonnie has grappled with the emotional tug-of-war of returning to work and providing for her family’s needs as well as her own. Somehow, the two collided and what she learnt in work has seeped into her personal life.

“Parenthood makes you recreate yourself, especially as a mum or as the primary carer. You’re more vulnerable and packed full of emotions,” she says. “And you don’t expose all your feelings to your kids every day, especially when it’s full on…

Advertisement

“I had real moments with my twins in the first year or two, after Nathan went back to work and I was on my own for a good stint with the girls… I remember putting them in their car seats and thinking, ‘Just bring in what you want.’ Have the same visualisations and professional methods, the things that help you keep together at work, and bring it into the household – because that’s going to help you cope,” she says.

“And that’s really helped me be the centre of the cyclone. Work has helped me be a better parent, I think. So, in terms of coming back to Ricky, I have permission to feel my feelings and be candid. Parenting pulls you into the pulse of humanity, I feel more connected to people and it’s beautiful.”

Bonnie and Nathan married in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

It’s this transformation that has given Bonnie the tools and intuition needed for her return. Time away has given her perspective on who and what she values. But it seems her heart has never truly left Summer Bay.

Advertisement

“I have so much more joy in my life now but, at the same time, when you’ve been through the transformation of parenting, you’re holding on to both eras. Playing Ricky [in 2013] was a different life,” she says. “I had no-one else I was responsible for and she resonated with me so much. But I’m certainly more myself than I was 10 years ago. My feminism has grown even more, I feel even more strongly about gender equality and the unpaid labour that primary care givers do. I have a different concept of energy and the value of time now. We only have so much.”

It was a bittersweet farewell to Summer Bay in 2016 when Ricky went on the run with her River Boy boyfriend Brax, played by Stephen Peacocke. It was a natural conclusion for their characters, but “I was heartbroken to leave,” Bonnie says.

“And it never entered my mind that coming back was a reality. So now it’s like I have a book of memories that has suddenly been swung open. I’m grateful for Steve too. He’s always been so easy to work with and, when I heard he was interested, it just made sense.”

Brax and Ricky were a favourite Home and Away couple. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

The anticipation to revisit Ricky and Brax has been building since 2025 and we see the couple in Western Australia where they’ve built a new life.

“She and Brax have matured now and have more practical heads on their shoulders. But, when the stakes are raised again, everything is at risk,” she says. “One of my favourite parts of acting with Steve is how our characters fight. It’s an act of trust and it might feel tense to watch, but it’s a lot of fun.”

One milestone moment of filming included her daughters coming on set: “It was so special,” Bonnie says, adding that they’re slowly starting to watch the show and process what mum does for a living… “When it’s appropriate,” Bonnie laughs. “But they’ve got a feel for the show and are enjoying Remi’s journey at the moment!”

As for whether they’re budding performers, Bonnie admits they do enjoy their arts but doesn’t know if they’ll pursue it professionally. “If they do, they have our support, but we’d like them to have a childhood,” she says.

Advertisement

Bonnie starred in The Secret Daughter with Jessica Mauboy (right). (Credit: Channel Seven)

Stepping back into a bygone era is certainly surreal but also gives closure to both Bonnie and fans, who have yearned to know more.

Now that itch has been scratched, will we see more of Bonnie on our screens? And, since we’re returning to milestone moments, could that include a reboot of The Secret Daughter which celebrates its 10th anniversary soon?

“Oh it was such a cool thing to be part of and so different,” she gushes of the show. “It would’ve been nice to do another season, but we were so lucky to have the two we did. Something in me doubts they would reboot it, but we’re certainly not done with musical drama in Australia – there is so much talent here. I think about it every day. Audiences want to see it celebrated.”

Advertisement

Bonnie won the TV WEEK Logie Award for Most Popular New Talent in 2014. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis)

For now, Bonnie is embracing a collision of the two worlds she holds dear. This might be a small glimpse of Ricky’s life but it’s a chapter that Bonnie will never forget.

“I’ve always loved being on this show and it means a lot to me to be back,” she says.

“No matter what has happened in between for viewers, there’s something beautiful about being connected to that time period. I’m keeping my heart open and enjoying every minute of it.”

Advertisement

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.