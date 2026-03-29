Home and Away spoilers: Brax and Ricky return to Summer Bay

Ten years is a long time to be away from home. And in Home and Away this week, the yearning to live freely finally brings Brax and Ricky back to Summer Bay and the life they left behind.

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But will he be a free man, or be arrested before he steps foot onto the sand?

Brax and Ricky risk it all

As the tension reaches a peak in Home and Away, Brax (Stephen Peacocke) hears back from Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) about his criminal case. According to police records, the former River Boy is still a wanted man because he never came forward to clear his name – instead, he went on the run to Western Australia.

Hours later, the conversation still playing in his head, Brax approaches Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) with the idea of going back to Summer Bay. It’s a risky move – one wrong step and he could be arrested for escaping custody.

But, if they get it right, Brax reasons, he’ll have what he wants: freedom.

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Brax makes his case to Ricky. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Ricky understands but doesn’t agree easily. The ‘what ifs?’ are too unknown.

“I love diving into Brax and Ricky’s conflict and the way they thrash it out,” Bonnie, 36, tells TV WEEK. “They’re both alphas and, in any other relationship, both of them would be the leader – but they’re together so they have to spar.”

Brax appeals to Ricky’s own longing, and she can’t deny how wonderful it would be to come home.

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“They’ve come out against the odds and there’s now this glimmer of hope that they can live happily ever after,” Bonnie explains. “But things can so easily fall on their head, and she worries Brax is throwing caution to the wind.”

Brax is back! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Brax and Ricky come home

A few days later Brax, Ricky and Casey drive past the Summer Bay sign and pull into a secluded spot at the beach.

They’re finally home. Being careful not to see anyone, the family step onto the sand to take it all in. For Casey, this is a beach holiday – or so he thinks. But, for Brax and Ricky, it’s unlocking memories of a life together – before they were almost ripped apart.

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After 10 years looking over his shoulder, the former River Boy can almost taste the freedom – and he’s ready to fight for it.

Ricky and Brax introduce Casey to Summer Bay. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Brax’s fight for freedom

Arriving under the radar in Summer Bay isn’t as easy as Brax and Ricky had hoped – especially when the local police sergeant’s daughter is there to greet them!

The couple, along with their son, Casey (Austin Cutcliffe), have agreed to stay with Tane (Ethan Browne) until it’s safe.

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Brax must clear his name with the police and, if he’s caught before that happens, he could end up back in jail. They arrive at Tane’s home expecting to meet Cash, who’s agreed to work on Brax’s case. Instead, they find Jo (Maddison Brown). Ricky learns that Cash has been suspended from the police after withholding information about Tane’s whereabouts in WA.

Ricky is shaken when she learns Cash has been suspended. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Brax returning is kind of inspired by Tane deciding to face the music,” Ethan tells TV WEEK.

Stephen adds that it makes Brax think “about family and how nice it would be to put it all behind them. That is certainly why he decides to roll the dice.”

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Casey realises this isn’t the holiday he was hoping for. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Casey’s conundrum

Meanwhile, Casey is feeling let down by his beach holiday. With all the rules his parents have instigated, which include not leaving the house, he’s bored and upset. While it’s hard for Ricky and Brax to hear, they know the alternative is far worse…

“They have to be on the same page with how they’re going to address the situation and be honest with Casey,” Bonnie says. “But they must also step carefully and make sure that Ricky doesn’t lose Brax again. She’s fearful.”

Later that day Casey is glumly staring out the window when he sees Remi (Adam Rowland) walking by. He collapses – and Casey runs outside to make sure the man is okay, ignoring his parents rules to stay put.

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Brax and Ricky argue about whether returning was a good idea. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As Remi gets to his feet, John (Shane Withington) rushes over, having seen the commotion. He thanks Casey for his help and asks for his name. Realising the trouble he could be in, Casey darts back inside the house, leaving John confused.

As everyone knows, John isn’t one to let good gossip go to waste and he gets to work immediately to find out about the family that’s staying with Tane.

Will he expose the Braxtons?

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Austin was the finishing touch to Brax and Ricky’s family. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Building Brax and Ricky’s on-set family

“There were so many top kids who auditioned for the role and I read opposite, but Austin came in and made it his own,” Stephen says of his on-screen son, Casey.

“He’s a great actor and ate it up. He didn’t complain once and he had a lot to do. It was great to see Brax as a father and what his kid would be like. This was a fun chapter to explore.”

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

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