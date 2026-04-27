Home and Away spoilers: What is Alf’s big secret?

Every Home and Away fan knows there are two things you just shouldn’t do in Summer Bay – get mixed up with the River Boy crew or annoy Alf Stewart. The latter tends to lead to very difficult situations as the local stalwart is known to be pretty stubborn.

But, for one rookie cop this week, it’s a lesson he learns the hard way when he’s doing traffic duty and pulls Alf (Ray Meagher) over.

New cop Richie wants to make his mark on the force. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Should Roo be concerned for Alf?

Alf’s daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) also faces her father’s wrath when she expresses concern for his health after seeing him climb a steep ladder at the Diner – a perilous task at his age. Of course, he swats away her worries until later when Roo notices a letter to renew his driving licence. Alf has to undergo a medical assessment before he’s allowed to drive.

When she raises the matter, Alf quickly shuts her down, telling her he doesn’t need a test and to mind her own business.

“Roo is very concerned about his health but, like most of those things, Alf brushes it off and gets antagonistic because she’s hassling him,” Ray, 81, tells TV WEEK.

New cop in town

Meanwhile, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is introduced to the new recruit, Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach), who is fresh on the job and ready to make a good impression.

Hoping to impart some wisdom, Cash offers to take Richie under his wing. However, as the week wears on, Cash becomes impatient with the probationary constable – particularly when he strikes up a connection with Cash’s sister-in-law Abigail, (Hailey Pinto).

Later, Cash and Richie head out on traffic patrol, a tedious task for a senior officer. But, for Richie, it’s a chance to shine. Seeking an opportunity, he pulls over Alf and is delightfully surprised to find his licence has expired and he’s driving illegally.

Alf is pulled over by the police. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“In Alf’s head, he’s doing the right thing. He’s on the way to formalise his licence but he’s pulled over by an enthusiastic cop who says, ‘Can I see your licence?’ To which Alf kind of stammers and says, ‘Well, about that…’,” Rays tells us with a laugh. “It’s a double whammy and a scenario he didn’t see coming.”

As Richie readies to hand over a fine, Cash tries to interject by letting him off with a warning. Alf, however, admits his fault and accepts the fine.

Alf has been caught out and he’s not happy about it. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What is Alf hiding?

That night, he confesses to losing his licence and books an appointment with the doctor, much to Roo’s relief. But then he quietly cancels it.

What’s going on?

But that’s just the beginning of Alf’s troubles. In upcoming episodes he faces an uphill battle when he’s questioned for his involvement in a shocking crime. As he’s led to the station in the back of the police van, locals watch on in horror.

What on earth did he do?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus