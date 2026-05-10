Home and Away spoilers: Will Alf turn his back on his friends?

In recent episodes of Home and Away, Alf (Ray Meagher) has become an unexpected suspect of a hit-and-run. And despite Alf’s insistence that he didn’t hit Abigail with his car, no other suspects have been apprehended.

Now, a dark cloud looms over Archie’s birthday party.

Do Alf’s closest friends really think he did it?

Roo and Alf clash over the accident. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Alf’s innocence is in doubt

In Home and Away this week, Alf is pleading his innocence to anyone who will listen. Unfortunately, Abigail (Hailey Pinto) doesn’t remember much about the hit and run incident that injured her, but Alf’s car perfectly fits the description she gave police and now he’s the prime suspect.

And there’s Roo (Georgie Parker), whose recent concerns about her father’s health have only added to the predicament.

Archie’s birthday brings everyone together. But will Alf turn up? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Everybody thinks it’s Alf and no one is taking him seriously,” Ray, 81, tells TV WEEK. “And the gossip begins to gain momentum around town so much that he becomes frustrated and kind of loses it at Abigail for not remembering – because this is his life.”

Despite everyone’s reassurances, Alf fears no one believes him. When Harper (Jessica Redmayne) hands him an invitation for Archie’s first birthday party – a milestone moment she hopes the child’s ‘honorary grandfather’ will attend – Alf declines. He can’t face the people who are doubting him, even if he knows he is innocent.

“Alf has handed over his car keys and refuses to drive now, too,” Ray adds.

Sonny assembles baby Archie’s new bike. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Will Alf show up to the party?

Meanwhile, Tane (Ethan Browne) is out of hospital and recovering at home after the prison attack. But the idea of coming into contact with his ex, Jo (Maddison Brown), has him feeling down.

While Harper gets busy planning, Tane embraces the support of his friends, who are using this moment to come together after months of fear and uncertainty.

Mack checks in on Harper. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Sonny (Ryan Bown) is enthused about celebrating Archie, having made small progress in his rehabilitation since the train crash that paralysed his legs. He’s pleased to discover Tane isn’t upset that he, Mali (Kyle Shilling) and John (Shane Withington) reopened the gym against his permission to help with his treatment.

With the party in full swing, everyone is thrilled to enjoy the moment and good company.

But Harper is very aware of Alf’s absence. Will he turn up – or turn his back on his friends?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven