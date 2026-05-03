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Home and Away spoilers: Tane leaves Jo heartbroken

"Tane takes her honesty as rejection"
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Steady yourselves for heartbreak Home and Away fans! Despite being the one in hospital, Tane leaves girlfriend Jo in critical condition on when he decides to end their relationship this week.

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While recovering from the near-fatal attack in prison, Tane (Ethan Browne) has been reflecting on the past few months that has seen him accused of a crime and on the run in Western Australia before returning to a prison sentence and a life without his family. Now he’s evaluating what his future looks like, and his strained relationship with Jo (Maddison Brown).

Jo’s betrayal leads to heartbreak

To say Tane is struggling would be an understatement. But aside from the trauma he has endured, he feels betrayed knowing Jo wasn’t there when he needed her – she kept her distance, scared of the road ahead.

Jo is given devastating news. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Jo hesitated to visit him in prison and withdrew from their relationship, unable to accept the reality of their situation.

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“Jo is honest with Tane about how she is feeling, and it comes from a place of trying to be real rather than pretending everything is fine. But Tane takes that honesty as rejection,” Maddison tells TV WEEK.

“Jo is trying to hold space for something quite complex, whereas Tane sees it in a much more all or nothing way, and unfortunately that leads him to push her away instead of working through it with her.”

When Jo came to visit Tane in hospital, he made his feelings very clear; their relationship is over.

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Will Jo fight for Tane?

Devastated, Jo leans on friends for advice. Sister Lacey (Sophea Pennington) urges her to fight for their relationship – go back to the hospital and make Tane see reason. But after all they’ve been through, is it worth the fight?

Tane’s time in prison was hard his relationship with Jo (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Tane cannot move past Jo’s moment of doubt,” Maddison explains. “He has been through something incredibly traumatic and is in a place where he needs unwavering support, so when Jo for the first time in all this has a very human moment, he takes it quite personally.”

Mack speaks her mind

Meanwhile, Mack (Emily Weir) decides to storm the hospital herself, ready to give Tane a piece of her mind.

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Levi tries to diffuse the situation. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The interruption, however, is quickly shut down by boyfriend Levi (Tristan Gorey) who is outraged she would embarrass him at his place of work! And in Summer Bay, Mali (Kyle Schilling) and John (Shane Withington) consider re-opening in the gym early while Tane recovers – but are left crestfallen when he denies them permission.

If Tane pushes everyone away, who will he have left?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus

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Profile picture of Tamara Cullen
Tamara Cullen Deputy Editor

Tamara Cullen is the Deputy Editor at TV WEEK, where she brings her passion for TV, streaming, film and storytelling to life through in-depth features, exclusive interviews, and breaking entertainment news. With a Bachelor of Communication and degree in Public Relations, as well as years of experience across the industry, Tamara is the go-to source for the latest news in pop culture. When she’s not on the red carpet, you’ll find her curled up with a good coffee, binge-watching TV with her two labradors, or more likely, chasing her adorable kids.  

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