Georgie Parker & Hugo Weaving join all-star cast in Paramount+ new series Dalliance

Craving a new heart warming drama filled to the brim with A+ Australian talent? Well, Paramount+ has just the show for you.

Dalliance is a new six-part drama series called featuring Logie winners Georgie Parker, Hugo Weaving, David Wenham and Heather Mitchell, just to name a few.

What an incredible cast! (Image: Paramount+)

According to the official press release, the series is a “heart-wrenching, affectionate and at-times hilarious” drama about the relationships within a group of best friends who have just entered their 60s. As it turns out, this new stage of existence– and the ups and downs of life, love and sex that come with it — is not at all what they expected.

“If you think you’ll get it all worked out by your 60s, think again,” actor and producer Heather Mitchell jokes, per the press release.

The series follows a charismatic former cameraman named Billy (Hugo Weaving) whose life is turned upside down after he meets beautiful restaurateur Dani (Heather Mitchell) while on a Sydney Harbour ferry. They click instantly, feeling sparks fly between them. The catch? Billy has been married to Rose (Georgie Parker) for 40 years.

Still, Billy decides to bring Dani home to meet Rose. What happens next is described as “a series of lifechanging events which have far reaching consequences”.

Intriguing, isn’t it?

John Edwards on the set of Romper Stomper. (Image: Stan)

The lead cast are joined by an outstanding ensemble, including Wayne Blair (Kangaroo, Redfern Now), Catherine McClements (The Family Next Door, The Survivors ), Kate Winter (The Witcher), Carolyn Bock (Wentworth), Russell Dykstra (Rake, Ladies In Black), Kirk Torrance (The Pact, Dark Horse), Ryan Panizza (Anyone But You), Tess Bowers (He Had It Coming), David Roberts (Colin From Accounts, The Matrix Revolutions) and John Doyle (Roy and H.G.).

Dalliance is produced by John and Dan Edwards from Roadshow Rough Diamond and Heather Mitchell.

Together, John and Dan have worked on other award-winning Aussie series including Bump and Romper Stomper. Previously, John Edwards produced the smash-hit series’ Offspring, Love My Way and The Secret Life of Us.

While we don’t have the exact date for the series, Channel 10 have confirmed that Dalliance will be released “later this year”.

Wait… does this mean Georgie Parker is leaving Home and Away?

Don’t worry! Despite being cast in Dalliance, Roo Stewart isn’t leaving Summer Bay any time soon.

After reaching out to Channel Seven, TV WEEK can confirm that Georgie Parker will remain on Home and Away whilst appearing Dalliance.