Kyle Sandilands moves out of $13m mansion as ARN court battle heats up

Kyle Sandilands is on the move – trading in his $13 million Vaucluse mansion for an even flashier one just down the road, all while his bitter legal battle with ARN plays out in court.

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Removal trucks rocked up to the 54-year-old’s Sydney estate on Wednesday, with movers spending the whole day loading up furniture, mattresses, couches, rugs and boxes – but Kyle and wife Tegan Kynaston were nowhere to be seen.

So where’s he headed? Just four minutes down the road, according to his business manager Bruno Bouchet, who confirmed the news to Daily Mail.

Kyle is moving the family into another Vaucluse mansion – one he paid $14 million for back in 2023 but has sat empty ever since. It seems renovations are finally done and the place is ready to go.

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Kyle snapped up the second mansion off the back of his massive 10-year deal with ARN.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has it all – harbour views, a sparkling pool with a cascading spa, a huge open-plan living and dining area, and a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe.

(Credit: The Kyle & Jackie O Show)

Kyle is locked in a bitter battle with ARN – and it just got a whole lot messier. The network is now going on the attack, suing both Kyle and his former co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson over their $200 million, 10-year deals.

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ARN claims the pair breached their contracts, costing KIIS advertising revenue and profits – and now it wants them to foot the bill. That includes legal costs and, in Kyle’s case, clawing back nearly $2.64 million of a $3 million signing bonus his company was paid.

ARN’s lawyers say a clause in his deal entitles them to claw back 87.92 per cent of it.

All of this comes as Kyle is separately pursuing an $85 million contract claim against ARN in the Federal Court, arguing the network wrongly tore up his deal.

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