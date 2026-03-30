Kyle Sandilands case twist as Jackie O’s secret list revealed

A secret list compiled by Kyle and Jackie O Show star Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, documenting occasions when her radio co-host Kyle Sandilands allegedly “bullied, berated, and belittled her on and off air” could reportedly be used by radio giant ARN as it fights a multimillion-dollar lawsuit.

Advertisement

Kyle appeared at the Federal Court in Sydney on 27 March as he launched legal action against ARN over the termination of his $100 million radio contract – which came after a highly-publicised spat with Jackie over what he called her “fixation” with star charts on the February 20 episode of the show.

ARN subsequently announced that it deemed Kyle’s behaviour “an act of serious misconduct” and sacked him, while Jackie was offered “the possibility of an alternative show on the ARN network”.

Now, in a twist reported by The Australian, ARN plans to call Jackie as a key witness in the case with Kyle.

ARN reportedly plan to call Jackie as a key witness. (Credit: Media Mode)

Advertisement

“Kyle’s in for a great deal of pain if he pushes ahead … Jackie has already tipped a real bucket on him behind the scenes to management,” an insider told the publication.

“Jackie’s letter outlined numerous instances of unconscionable behaviour towards her (by Kyle) besides what happened on that fateful day. Her complaints go well beyond those final on-air comments.

“It’s also worth noting that Jackie is not taking any legal action – and that’s because she is being looked after,” the source added.

While ARN said it terminated Jackie’s contract after she gave notice that “cannot continue to work” with Kyle, it is reportedly offering her a solo program on KIIS FM.

Advertisement

Kyle, meanwhile, has maintained the termination of his contract is “invalid”, and he doesn’t accept it.

Kyle has said he doesn’t accept his termination. (Credit: Getty)

“Let me tell you what actually happened here. Jackie and I had a blue on air. That’s it. The kind of thing we’ve done a hundred times in 25 years. And ARN took the situation and decided to try and burn the place down. They sacked Jackie. They suspended me. They wouldn’t even let me pick up the phone to call her or anyone else on the show,” he said in a furious statement on March 18 after his termination.

“Then – and this is the bit that gets me – once they’d made it impossible for the show to go on, they turn around and say, ‘You didn’t fix it. You’re fired!’

Advertisement

“I said sorry to Jackie the night of our blow-up. And when I said I was sorry to Jackie, I meant it. I still mean it. But it doesn’t mean I will stand by while I am separated from the people who’ve listened to me every morning for 25 years.”

Kyle said ARN “knew exactly what they were getting” when they first inked his generous pay deal.

“They’ve worked with me for over a decade, they knew how I work, they knew the show, and they were happy to pay for it – because I delivered,” he said.

“Number one ratings. Year after year. Hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for their business. I held up my end. I always have.”

Advertisement

Kyle and Jackie O worked together for decades. (Credit: Instagram)

An affidavit sworn by Kyle’s lawyer Kevin Lynch stated that “banter and tension” between Kyle and Jackie had been a “central dynamic” to the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“Mr Sandilands generally performs the role of the dominant and abrasive personality who is deliberately outrageous and often offensive, whilst Ms Henderson plays a moderating role as a warmer and more emotionally attuned character,” Lynch wrote.

“’The characters which Mr Sandilands and Ms Henderson play are designed to be an exaggeration of their respective personalities.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.