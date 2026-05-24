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Lynne McGranger reveals the moment she stood up to a bully on the Home And Away set

'I couldn’t understand: why me?'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Lynne McGranger has always had a fighting spirit. It’s something that has come in handy throughout her career. Whether it’s standing in the occasional storm of the entertainment industry, dealing with difficult personalities or handling the emotional toll of difficult storylines on Home And Away, Lynne has always stood her ground.

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But the 73-year-old Gold Logie winner says there have been moments that have really put her to the test.

Lynne won the Gold Logie in 2025 after her final year on Home And Away. (Image: Channel Nine)

Earlier this year, the beloved actress revealed on former co-stars Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts’ podcast, Cracking On, that she had experienced bullying during her time on Home and Away.

After copping it on the chin for far too long, she decided to stand up for herself.

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“Once I stood up to this particular person that was bullying me, they didn’t do it again,” Lynne explains.

“But for me, I couldn’t understand: why me? Maybe because I’m quite gregarious, I chat a lot, I state my opinion, but I never knew if that was really why. But I was very pleased with myself when I did, because once I said something, I was no longer bullyable.”

Lynne played the wonderful Irene. (Image: Channel 7)

Despite the toll it took on her mental health, Lynne says leaving the soap because of it never crossed her mind.

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“It did take a toll,” she admits.

“But I don’t think I ever considered leaving because that would have meant that they’d won.”

Lynne alongside her beloved husband Paul. (Image: Instagram)

When she eventually did walk away from Summer Bay, it was for a far more personal reason: she wanted time back with husband Paul – whom she has been with for more than 40 years – and daughter Clancy.

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“Paul and I now have time to watch Tipping Point together – we love it – we yell at the TV together,” she says with a laugh. “Clancy and her partner can swing around for dinner now that I’m not cramming for an exam reading lines every night.

“It’s improved my quality of life. I can meet my friends for dinner because it’s half-price Thursday at the pub and actually say yes to a glass of prosecco.

“I feel like I’ve moved to the next level of life.”

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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