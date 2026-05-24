Lynne McGranger reveals the moment she stood up to a bully on the Home And Away set

Lynne McGranger has always had a fighting spirit. It’s something that has come in handy throughout her career. Whether it’s standing in the occasional storm of the entertainment industry, dealing with difficult personalities or handling the emotional toll of difficult storylines on Home And Away, Lynne has always stood her ground.

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But the 73-year-old Gold Logie winner says there have been moments that have really put her to the test.

Lynne won the Gold Logie in 2025 after her final year on Home And Away. (Image: Channel Nine)

Earlier this year, the beloved actress revealed on former co-stars Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts’ podcast, Cracking On, that she had experienced bullying during her time on Home and Away.

After copping it on the chin for far too long, she decided to stand up for herself.

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“Once I stood up to this particular person that was bullying me, they didn’t do it again,” Lynne explains.

“But for me, I couldn’t understand: why me? Maybe because I’m quite gregarious, I chat a lot, I state my opinion, but I never knew if that was really why. But I was very pleased with myself when I did, because once I said something, I was no longer bullyable.”

Lynne played the wonderful Irene. (Image: Channel 7)

Despite the toll it took on her mental health, Lynne says leaving the soap because of it never crossed her mind.

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“It did take a toll,” she admits.

“But I don’t think I ever considered leaving because that would have meant that they’d won.”

Lynne alongside her beloved husband Paul. (Image: Instagram)

When she eventually did walk away from Summer Bay, it was for a far more personal reason: she wanted time back with husband Paul – whom she has been with for more than 40 years – and daughter Clancy.

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“Paul and I now have time to watch Tipping Point together – we love it – we yell at the TV together,” she says with a laugh. “Clancy and her partner can swing around for dinner now that I’m not cramming for an exam reading lines every night.

“It’s improved my quality of life. I can meet my friends for dinner because it’s half-price Thursday at the pub and actually say yes to a glass of prosecco.

“I feel like I’ve moved to the next level of life.”

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