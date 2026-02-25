MAFS’ Tyson says the Dinner Party drama was ‘only the tip of the iceberg’

Married At First Sight is a show that loves a controversial character. Whether you believe in the dreaded villain edit or not, there’s no doubt that MAFS loves to kick start watercooler conversations by including some pretty big, divisive personalities in their casting line up.

The latest groom to spark heated discourse — and dominate group chats around the country — is Tyson, a 30-year-old former soldier-turned-property investor who has extremely conservative views around gender roles. Stepping up to the altar, we learn quickly that right-wing-leaning Tyson is a fan of Donald Trump and that he’s looking for a “submissive” wife with a low “body count” who doesn’t have “daddy issues”.

While Tyson and his conservative views have already sparked some chatter online, he found himself smack bang in the middle of the drama at this week’s MAFS dinner party when the women caught on to his tendentious takes. But according to the contentious groom, what we saw in the episode was only the tip of the iceberg.

“Quite a lot of controversial topics were brought up,” Tyson admits to TV WEEK, noting that they covered all sorts of hot topics, including politics, immigration, plus trans and gay rights.

“I was in a room full of lefties.”

Tyson is upfront about his opinions. (Image: Nine)

After making his firm right-wing and traditional views quite clear in his vows, many of the other contestants were curious to find out more.

“Everyone was screaming at me,” Tyson claims.

“I didn’t know who to argue with first because there’s just so many people yelling. It was very hard to get my point across when I’m dealing with what felt like a bunch of farm animals.”

According to Tyson, the women on the show “took everything too far”.

“You couldn’t even sit down and talk to them and have rational conversations about this sort of stuff because you’d just get screamed at.”

So, which of Tyson’s opinion’s didn’t make the final cut?

Sitting at the table with queer couple and fellow intruders Sam and Chris, Tyson promised that he did not hold homophobic views.

“I’ve got nothing against gay people but all I said was like, you go on Netflix nowadays, you’ll see two gay guys kissing. I’ve got gay friends and I’ve even said this to them. They don’t care. What I’m trying to say is nowadays, it’s very much like in your face,” he told TV WEEK.

“And for me, being a straight guy, I just sometimes feel a little bit uncomfortable. Like when I was in Sydney, there was just this gay flags everywhere and transgender flags.

“What about the Australian flag? Why aren’t we having that up? I’m a veteran. I was in the army for six years. I barely see the Australian flag anywhere anymore.”

Tyson and his wife Stephanie are already butting heads. (Image: Nine)

“Topics got brought up like immigration, politics. I said, I like Donald Trump,” Tyson admits.

“You know, he’s not perfect, but I think at least he’s got balls. Like Anthony Albanese has no balls. You know, we need leaders here. We can’t afford to have weak men running a country. Like it’s just ridiculous. So, you know, I’d say things like this and it gets people worked up.”

On MAFS, it’s clear that Tyson and his opinions aren’t impressing his wife Stephanie. While she says she agrees with many of his hot takes, she is not impressed by his own contradictions.

If the Dinner Party is anything to go by, this marriage may not survive the honeymoon — let alone Final Vows.

