EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Bec has been fired from her job following that explosive dinner party blow up

Following intense backlash against her, Married At First Sight‘s Bec Zacaria has been axed from her job Woman’s Day can reveal.

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The polarising bride, 35, was said to be just a couple of weeks into a new role working in sales at a manufacturing company in Adelaide when she was suddenly called in for a meeting.

“The show had just started [airing] and they basically sat her down and told her that they thought it’d be best for her to come back after MAFS had finished,” an insider reveals, adding that a shocked Bec straight away said ‘No’.

“She told them that she needed the job to pay her rent and mortgages.”

After some back and forth, the company reportedly agreed to keep her on the condition that “she could no longer do any publicity to promote the show.”

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Bec must explain her shocking comments. (Credit: Nine Network)

While things seemed to quieten down for the next few weeks, things took a “sudden” turn after the third dinner party aired.

“Everything changed after that,” adds the insider.

The third dinner party caused outrage with viewers after Bec attempted to interfere with several of the couples in the experiment.

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Her behaviour was so bad that at the following commitment ceremony, Bec was reprimanded by the experts.

After the episode aired, Bec was reportedly called back into her work for another meeting the very next morning.

Bec’s employer decided to part ways with the star after the third dinner party aired. (Credit: Nine Network)

“They just told her that they couldn’t have her there. They didn’t want her to work there any longer and it was due to what was happening on MAFS and her behaviour.”

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The insider adds that Bec was left gobsmacked.

“She agrees her behaviour was poor, but she had told them prior to the show airing about what was going to happen.

“She was on probation, but it’s pretty awful.”

Bec is currently looking for new work, but due to her portrayal on the show, she’s struggling to find anything, the insider adds.

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This isn’t the first time a MAFS cast member has been let go from their day job.

Olivia Fraser was fired from her job after her explosive fight with Domenica Calarco caused outrage. (Credit: Nine Network)

Back in 2022, it was reported that Olivia Frazer was fired from her role as a school teacher following the intense backlash against her, while it had been alleged that 2023 bride Alyssa Barmonde had been “coincidentally” made redundant from her position as an executive assistant of seven years just two weeks after the show’s finale aired.

From last years’ cast, Tim Gromie, also reportedly lost his position as a PE teacher after his treatment towards his bride Katie Johnston generated a visceral reaction from viewers, while it was alleged Ryan Donnelly was forced to work a series of casual jobs after he struggled to find full time work following his appearance on the experiment.

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On another note, applications have just opened up to participate in the 2027 season. Any takers!?

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