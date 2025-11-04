MAFS’ Ryan Donnelly opens up about “heavy” year

Ryan Donnelly is reflecting on 2025 and sharing with fans the hard reality and pressure he has faced over the past 12 months.

The 36-year-old, who starred in the most recent season of Married at First Sight Australia, took to Instagram to share his candid update, telling followers it had been a heavy year.

Ryan shared that 2025 had been a “heavy” year. (Credit: Instagram)

“[I] have faced immense pressure, trials, and depression this year,” the former project manager shared on his stories. “Days I could barely get out of bed, life felt so incredibly heavy.”

“But I’m still standing, working harder than ever, with renewed hope and energy for what’s next.”

After receiving supportive messages, he admitted that although it was difficult to share, it was worthwhile if it helped others.

“If my truth helps even one person for one minute during their day, [it] makes it all worthwhile,” he said in response to a comment that called his message inspiring.

Earlier this year, he starred on MAFS alongside Jacqui. (Credit: Instagram)

Ryan was married to Jacqui Burfoot during his time on MAFS, and the couple experienced one of the more tumultuous and short-lived relationships of the season. Following their split, Jacqui went on to date fellow Married at First Sight contestant, Clint Rice, who was married to Lauren Hall in the experiment.

The couple went on to become one of the rare success stories of the series, with Clint proposing to the 29-year-old following the finale.

In the months after the show, Ryan’s relationship with his ex-partner has continued to deteriorate, and after months of online jabs between the pair, Jacqui was granted an interim restraining order in April, preventing Ryan from talking about her on social media.

Ryan subsequently applied for a restraining order against his TV wife; however, the case has been adjourned till January.

