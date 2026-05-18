‘No intention’: New life of Celeste Barber’s husband after ‘therapy’ revelation

Thirteen words. That’s all it took for Celeste Barber’s husband to sum up exactly how things have been since he announced the couple’s shock split back in February 2026.

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“I’ve done plenty of therapy. I’ve talked to plenty of friends. I’m okay,” arborist and surfer Api Robin – previously known as the comedian’s “hot husband” – told the Daily Mail earlier in May, before adding, “And I think she is, too.”

The words were quietly respectful – a sign that despite the end of a 20-year union, there’ll be no mud-slinging or airing of dirty laundry when it comes to this particular relationship breakdown.

But that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been a whole heap of heartbreak along the way.

Api Robin has reflected on the breakdown of his marriage. (Credit: Instagram/apirobin_)

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Indeed, when Api took to Instagram on February 13 to share the news of his and Celeste’s split he told of how the past few months had been “incredibly challenging and deeply heartbreaking” for them both.

“After much reflection, the decision has been made to separate. There is still love and respect between us, but sadly we are at capacity and have come to recognise we may want for different things,” he wrote, adding that the former couple’s priority remained with their children – their shared sons Lou and Buddy, and Api’s daughters from a previous relationship, Sahra and Kyah.

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that it’s been important for both Api and Celeste to “keep going” amid the fallout over the failed marriage.

“Api will never get over Celeste but the kids are old enough to know what’s going on, so it’s been important for both of them to keep going.

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“In many ways his life is a lot simpler now – the kids were always first, but not having to accommodate Celeste round the clock has been liberating.”

The insider suggested that Api had friends who were “already trying to set him up” but he’s “not ready”.

“He wants to focus on himself and the kids for the next six months minimum before complicating his life again,” the insider explained.

Celeste Barber and Api split after 20 years together. (Credit: Instagram/apirobin_)

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Celeste herself has maintained a dignified silence amid the breakdown of her marriage – only touching upon it briefly in a March 10 Instagram video, which was ostensibly about the “You’re Welcome” tubing mascara she sells as part of her Booie Beauty collection.

“Hi, we are going to talk about mascara and that’s all we’re gonna talk about,” Celeste started her video, widening her eyes as if to suggest there was a subtext to what she was about to say.

“How great this mascara is,” she went on, adding that this particular mascara was “tubular”, meaning “it’s waterproof, which I can absolutely vouch for. I’ve been giving the waterproof-ness a run for its money lately”.

“So that’s what we’re gonna talk about. How excellent our “You’re Welcome” mascara is. That’s all,” the star continued, before holding her face close to the camera and whispering a message to her fans.

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“Thank you for all your messages. You’ve been really lovely, I appreciate it thank you,” she quickly said in hushed tones.

Celeste has largely remained silent on the split. (Credit: Instagram/celestebarber)

The source tells Woman’s Day that despite the heartache there will “always be a lot of love and respect” between Celeste and Api.

“For a while there, friends thought they might get back together,” the source says. “But it’s becoming clear that both of them have no intention of reuniting.”

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